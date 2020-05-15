Steps to ensure mental health

Apart from watching movies and serials, you can take several other steps to de-stress and be happy.

Here are a few things you could do.

Be a good role mode

Give a meaning or purpose to this stay-at-home time

Maintain a "growth mindset" rather than a "fixed mindset"

Reflect on how you are dealing with the pandemic - look inside rather than outside

Plan for the future lPractise mindfulness, meditation or grounding exercises

Ask others at home to help with household chores and cooking to avoid being overwhelmed

Connect with friends, families and neighbours

Exercise, eat well and sleep well

Have some "Me Time" * Indulge in activities you always wished you had the time to do

Learn new skills lHave fun lRead books

Listen to podcasts and videos on different subjects lWork on a project.