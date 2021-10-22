Street-style kara chutney

22 Oct 2021 00:00 | Updated at: 22 Oct 2021 08:46

JEYASHRI SURESH

Kara chutney is a spicy Tamil Nadu-style condiment made with red chillies, roasted gram dal, spices and herbs.

It pairs well with idli and thosai. Preparation time: 15 minutes Cooking time: 5 minutes Serves: 3 Ingredients: Red chillies: 8-10 Pottukadalai (roasted gram dal): 1/4 cup Coconut: 1/4 cup Tamarind: Small piece Garlic cloves: 2 Oil: 2 tsp Mustard seeds: 1/2 tsp Curry leaves: Few Water: As needed Salt: As needed Method: 1) Soak the red chillis in normal water for 10 minutes. 2) You can put the tamarind along with this if you want. 3) Take a mixie jar and place the pottukadalai, coconut, garlic cloves, salt and the soaked red chilli in it. 4) Add tamarind also. 5) Grind this into a smooth paste. 6) Transfer this to a bowl and add water to adjust the consistency. 7) Take oil in a pan and temper the mustard seeds and curry leaves. 8) Add this to the chutney. Mix well. 9) Serve with hot idlis or thosais. Note: a) Kara chutney also pairs well with pongal and chapati.

 tabla@sph.com.sg Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com

 
 
