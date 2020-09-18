Strive for a "blue mind"

The term "blue mind" means the mildly meditative state we fall into when near, in, on or under water.

It's the antidote to "red mind", which is the anxious, over-connected and over-stimulated state that defines the new normal of modern life.

People these days experience chronic stress and attention fatigue.

Our lifestyle of rushing from one thing to another can eventually result in memory problems, poor judgment, anxiety, depression and over-reliance on alcohol and drugs for relaxation.

Chronic stress damages the cardiovascular, immune, digestive, nervous, and musculoskeletal systems. It lowers the levels of serotonin and dopamine, making us feel exhausted and down.

Blue Mind Therapy is a modern name given to age-old concepts.

Seeing water is always healing; especially the blue colour makes you calm.

We are made of five elements and water constitutes 70 per cent of our bodies. Water moistens the body and dissolves all that's toxic in you physically and spiritually.

Water also has medicinal and therapeutic qualities. The ancient Egyptians and Greeks used water to heal ailments.

In the modern era, hydrotherapy is used for treating anxiety, back pain and pneumonia. Drink water The human body and brain have about 80 per cent water. So, consuming adequate water is essential for healthy brain functioning.

Clear water can help us access the state called "flow" where we connect to the default mode network or daydreaming parts of our brain. This can restore our ability to focus and perform cognitive and creative tasks with greater ease.

Colour therapy Take a blue glass, fill it with water, keep it in sunlight for four hours and then drink the water.

Turquoise or light blue is best to increase intuition and sensitivity. It works to relax the body.

Ice bath Once or twice a week take an ice bath to reduce inflammation and improve blood flow.

When you sit in cold water, your blood vessels constrict; when you get out, they dilate (or open back up).

Turquoise crystal Turquoise crystal is a purification and healing stone which has amazing properties to stabilise mood swings and instil inner calm.

It is excellent for overcoming depression and exhaustion and has the power to prevent panic attacks.

Turquoise promotes self-realisation and assists creative problem solving. It also helps absorb nutrients, enhances the immune system, stimulates the regeneration of tissue and heals the whole body.

It has anti-inflammatory and detoxifying effects and alleviates cramps and pain.

Lather with love Fill a basin with cold water and submerge your head in it.

This increases cardiac output and peripheral blood flow and reduces systemic vascular resistance.

It increases energy and relieves fatigue.

Since your brain is directly absorbing water from the scalp, it will help maintain the blood flow regularity and help you think better and increase the level of concentration.

Moonlight Water People in ancient Egypt, Babylon, India and China worshipped the moon.

Keeping a bowl full of water under the moonlight will help alleviate insomnia and align the menstrual cycle.

Indo-Asian News Service