Kaniha encourages followers to get pets

South Indian actress Kaniha has urged her followers on social media to adopt a pet.

The 40-year-old posted a photo of herself with her dog on Instagram and wrote: "I adopted Maggie during the Covid 2020 season. I was initially sceptical about having another pet after I lost my first. But this girl, the moment she landed on my lap, changed my world... filled it with so much love, naughtiness and craziness.

"She's a big part of us today. Please adopt a pet. Give them a home, show them love. They will love you back hundred fold."

Boban humbled by cancer patients

Kunchacko Boban and his team from the upcoming Malayalam film Nna Thaan Case Kodu recently made a surprise visit to the Malabar Cancer Centre in Thalassery, Kerala.

The actor posted on Instagram a photo of himself with the patients on Instagram and said he was humbled by the experience. "You find more meaning to your life seeing the smiling faces of the real fighters in life! Thank you all for the love."

Struggles of 'star kid' Janhvi

Janhvi Kapoor told the podcast Hear It Hear hosts Suchitra Pillai and Sudhi Sachdev that she is often considered only a star kid and made to feel bad for coming from a "privileged" family.

"This means I am technically worthless and get opportunities because of the work my parents (late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor) have done," she said.

"But the truth is, I love acting and I live for it.

"I don't know about the beauty and talent I have, but I do know about the hard work I have put in for all my films."

Kajol won't push daughter into acting

Bollywood actress Kajol has made it clear that she will support her children, Nysa and Yug, in everything they do.

When Bollywood Bubble asked her if Nysa would follow in her footsteps, Kajol said: "Nysa will make that decision for herself. I am neither pushing her away from nor towards it. She is 18, she is a grown-up."

Kanishka learnt acting from south actors

Kanishka Soni, who is trying to make a career in Hollywood, feels that sharing screen space with South Indian actors has improved her acting skills.

"Being part of the south entertainment industry has helped me learn acting," she said.

"I'm happy I got to work with popular actors like Srikanth and Vivek, and director S S Rajamouli. The experience is helping me get Hollywood projects."

Urvashi is highest-paid Tamil cinema actress

Nayanthara, the "Lady Superstar" of South Indian films, usually charges Rs10 crore ($1.8 million) to act in a film - the highest in Tamil cinema.

But Free Press Journal reported that Urvashi Rautela (right), who mainly acts in Hindi films, was paid Rs20 crore to star in The Legend. She plays the female lead in the recently-released Tamil film, opposite Legend Saravanan Arul, who was making his film debut.

Directed by JD-Jerry, The Legend was made on a massive Rs200 crore budget and released in five languages.

Samyuktha to undergo surgery for ligament tear

Samyuktha Hegde, who suffered a ligament tear while shooting for the Kannada film Kreem, will undergo surgery to repair it.

The actress posted a video clip on Instagram of the stunt sequence during which she suffered the injury.

She wrote: "I tore my ACL. I rehearsed the scene perfectly six times and then, on take, I slipped a dot and my knee slipped a little more than a dot.

"I'm going to give this recovery journey my all, strengthen myself and bounce back as soon as possible. "