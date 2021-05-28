Summer drink with digestive properties

28 May 2021 00:00 | Updated at: 28 May 2021 08:43

JEYASHRI SURESH

Jaljeera is traditionally known as a welcome drink in Indian homes, especially during the summer. You can even have it if your stomach is upset after a heavy meal or before meals to build your appetite. Preparation time: 10 minutes Serves: 5 cups Ingredients: Mint leaves: ½ cup Coriander leaves: ½ cup Ginger: Small piece Sugar/jaggery: 4 tbsp Roasted cumin powder: 2 tsp Chaat masala: 1 tsp Amchur powder: 1 tsp Whole black pepper: ¼ tsp Black salt: 1 tsp Water: 5 cups Lemon juice: ¼ cup Boondi or fried chickpea flour (optional): 2 tsp Method: 1) Blend everything, except water, into a smooth paste. You can add water while grinding. 2) Add 2 cups of water and filter the mixture. 3) Add 2 more cups of water. 4) Add lemon juice. Mix well. 5) Add a few ice cubes. Garnish with boondis. Serve chilled. Notes: a) Jaljeera can stay fresh for a day, so make it a day in advance if you are hosting a party. b) Half portion of water can be replaced with plain soda. c) You can also use dried mint powder.

 tabla@sph.com.sg

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com

 
 
