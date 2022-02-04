Aakanksha to play gangster-politician's wife

Aakanksha Singh will portray Hena Shahab, the wife of convicted gangster-turned-politician Mohammad Shahabuddin in the web series Rangbaaz.

"The actress is leaving no stone unturned to nail her part," a source told IANS.

"She is doing extensive research about Hena and is also watching her interviews and videos."

Amala turns philosophical

Amala Paul, who has made her mark in Tamil and Malayalam films, seems to have taken a shine to the Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu, whose aphorism "Stop leaving and you will arrive" she recently shared on Instagram.

The actress, who often discusses her thoughts on life with her fans, also quoted the American life coach and healer Jordan Flesher in another post: "The more spiritual you are, the more sexy you are."

Ishwak refers to handwritten notes while acting

Ishwak Singh, who plays a pivotal role in the upcoming web series Rocket Boys, refers to handwritten notes while acting. "It's just my way of working since the beginning of my career," said the actor.

"I find written words helpful. When I write about the characters and their dialogues, I identify better, and it helps me make the role my own and navigate the pauses between scenes."

Nani, Keerthy in rural-themed movie

South Indian film stars Nani and Keerthy Suresh will appear as ordinary folk in the Telugu movie Dasara.

The pair recently attended a workshop where they learnt to be comfortable in rustic clothes.

Dasara, which marks the directorial debut of Srikanth Odela, is set in a village in the coal mine area of Singareni in Telangana.

Is Saba dating Hrithik?

Has Hrithik Roshan found love?

The actor was recently spotted outside a Mumbai restaurant walking hand-in-hand with actress Saba Azad of Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge and Feels Like Ishq fame.

When ETimes asked Saba if they were a pair, she chose to remain silent.

Sumukhi creates own Motormouth platform

Bengaluru-based comic-turned-actress Sumukhi Suresh has launched her own content platform named Motormouth to create more space for female voices.

"Only two kinds of content work in the digital space, either too good or too bad," she said. "There is no room for mediocrity.

"Motormouth is intended to encourage the too-good content coming from various writers, mostly female. It is a story marketplace and content house that will create and promote shows, movies and a variety of other content."

Kodthe can compel anyone to dance, says Tamannaah

Tamannaah Bhatia's latest dance number Kodthe from the film Ghani has become a social media sensation.

"Kodthe has an upbeat flavour and it can compel anyone to dance," said the actress. "It is incredible to watch young talents recreating the moves. Their energy is infectious."