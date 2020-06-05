Sun makes you shine

Most people haven't been able to to get their daily dose of sunshine because of the circuit breaker measures.

The sun is the primary and most important natural source of vitamin D, which is why it is called the "Sunshine Vitamin".

"When our skin is exposed to sunlight, vitamin D is produced - which is vital for the proper functioning of the body," said Dr Manish Sontakke, consultant joint replacement surgeon at the Hiranandani Hospital in Mumbai.

"Prolonged periods of vitamin D deficiency cause illnesses and problems at the cellular level."

According to a study published in the Irish Medical Journal, vitamin D plays an important role in coronavirus resistance.

"Being an immune system modulator, vitamin D has a key role in fighting respiratory disorders," said Dr Sontakke.

"Most people are now homebound for almost the entire day, so getting this crucial vitamin is a big challenge."

According to Dr Sontakke, lack of vitamin D can lead to: lDelay in normal bone growth and development of teeth in children and deformities of the lower limbs called rickets. lGrowth retardation and bone pain in children. lSoft bones (osteomalacia) and fragile bones (osteoporosis) in adults and the elderly, often resulting in debilitating fractures. lStress fractures. lBody ache (fibromyalgia), lethargy, tiredness and weakness.

Dr Sontakke said a daily dose of vitamin D is important and it can be found in: lFish - salmon, sardine, mackerel and shrimp. lDairy items - fortified milk, cheese, yogurt and butter. lEgg yolk lMushroom l Fortified orange juice and cereals.

However, Dr Sontakke believes that nothing can beat natural sunlight.

"If you cannot go out, ensure that sunlight enters your house by keeping the windows open," he said.

"You must also sit in areas that have sufficient sun exposure - for at least 30 minutes daily. Make sure your hands and legs are exposed to the sunlight."

