Suriya's film ranked No. 3 on IMDb

Tamil star Suriya's recent release Soorarai Pottru on Amazon Prime Video has become the third-highest rated film on IMDb.

According to "IMDb Top 1000" list, the movie's rating stands at 9.1, placing it right below The Godfather, which is rated 9.2, and The Shawshank Redemption with a score of 9.3.

IMDb is an online database of information related to films, TV programmes, home videos, video games and streaming content online.

Dubbed in Kannada and Malayalam under the same title and in Telugu as Aakasam Nee Haddu Raa, Soorarai Pottru was recently selected for next month's Shanghai International Film Festival 2021.

Directed by Sudha Kongara, the story is inspired by the book Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey by retired Indian Army captain G.R. Gopinath.

The book chronicles the struggles and challenges faced by the iconic entrepreneur as he aspired to launch a low-cost air service in India.

In addition to playing the lead role, Suriya also bankrolled the project under his home production banner 2D Entertainment.

Starring Paresh Rawal, Aparna Balamurali, Urvashi, Mohan Babu and Karunas, Soorarai Pottru received rave reviews from audiences and critics alike.

The film went on to beat Hollywood classics such as The Dark Night and Schindler's List to become the third highest-rated film on IMDb.

Soorarai Pottru was also selected as one among 10 Indian films to be screened under the best foreign film category at the 78th Golden Globe Awards.

Soorarai Pottru released directly on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video last year when India was under lockdown to contain the first wave of Covid-19.

Suriya's decision to skip the theatrical release had caused a lot of friction with stakeholders in the box-office business.

The Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners Association's general secretary had even initially said that films starring Suriya would not be released in theatres if the move was not shelved.

However, he still went ahead with the OTT release through Amazon Prime Video on Nov 12 last year, coinciding with Deepavali eve, amid a lot of resistance.

And his risk paid off as it was well received by critics and the audience.

Soorarai Pottru has been making headlines for all the right reasons and Suriya's fans are overjoyed that the film has achieved a rare feat on IMDb.

Taking to Twitter, Telugu actor Allu Sirish, who is a big fan of Suriya, congratulated the team of Soorarai Pottru for becoming the first Tamil film to get the third-highest rating on IMDb.

Sharing an article about the film, he wrote: "As a @Suriya_offl sir fan so happy to read this. Loved everything about #SooraraiPottru. It's a film that deserves all these accolades and more."

Indo-Asian News Service