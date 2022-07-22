Sushant's sister says Rhea ruined his life

Actress Rhea Chakraborty posted something cryptic online after Priyanka Singh, sister of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, said to media that Rhea "ruined" her brother's life.

Rhea took to her Instagram story last Friday and wrote: "Rise above the noise. Rise above the ego. Rise so above that they only point fingers at you. Because you are where they could never be.

"You are at peace. You fly with love. You feel compassion even when they give you no reason to. Let them wonder. You are enough. You are complete. You are lovely the way you are. Don't let them tell you otherwise."

Rhea's post appears to be in response to Priyanka's statement where she implied that Rhea was sent by Bollywood biggies to "ruin" Sushant's life.

Rhea and Sushant were dating at the time of his death in June 2020.

Priyanka told a news channel earlier last week that Rhea "ruined" her brother's life.

She told India News: "Sushant Singh Rajput's life was ruined since 2019, as Rhea Chakraborty entered his life. Within six days, for the first time there was a misunderstanding between me and my brother."

She also said her brother's death was a murder and not a suicide, and that Bollywood had a hand in it - "they were all after him and planted one to follow him around".

Earlier last week, India's Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) charged Rhea for buying narcotics for Sushant. A charge sheet filed by the NCB named her and 34 others as accused in the high-profile case.

Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty was also named as an accused. NCB said Rhea received and delivered marijuana, which she paid for, to Sushant.

If convicted, Rhea can face over 10 years in jail.

She called the allegations against her a "witch-hunt". In an interview with NDTV, she admitted Sushant used to smoke marijuana but denied that she used drugs or helped in procuring them.

"I tried to control him. I have never spoken to a dealer or taken drugs in my life. I am open to a blood test," she told NDTV.

Sushant was found dead at his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020.

Rhea was arrested by NCB on Sep 8 on drugs-related charges. She was granted bail in October after spending almost a month in Byculla jail.

Indo-Asian News Service