Sushmita hits back at trolls

Actress Sushmita Sen has responded to the negative reactions to her relationship with Indian Premier League founder and businessman Lalit Modi.

She said it was "heartbreaking" to see how "miserable" the world was becoming.

The Miss Universe 1994 winner was in a photo Mr Modi uploaded, posted from their Sardinia and Maldives vacation on July 14. He referred to her as his "better half".

It made for an Internet-breaking moment.

Mr Modi, who lost his wife of nearly three decades to cancer in 2018, said his relationship with Sushmita was "a new beginning, a new life finally" and that he was "over the moon".

The 58-year-old later clarified that he had not married Sushmita, 46, yet but intended to do so soon.

After his post, a barrage of trolling and criticism followed. Many mocked Mr Modi's appearance and Sushmita was labelled a "gold digger".

She slammed those who gave her the tag.

"I dig deeper than gold... and I have always (famously) preferred diamonds," she wrote in an Instagram post on July 17.

"And yes, I still buy them myself."

Sushmita described the commentary about her relationship as "cheap gossip".

"The friends I never had and the acquaintances I have never met... all sharing their grand opinions and deep knowledge of my life and character... monetising the 'gold digger' all the way. Ah, these geniuses."

She also thanked those who are firmly by her side.

"I love the support my well wishers and loved ones continue to extend," she said.

"Please know, your Sush is absolutely fine because I've never lived on the transient, borrowed light of approval and applause. I am the Sun… perfectly centred in my being and conscience."

Just after Mr Modi made their relationship public, Sushmita posted a photo of herself with her daughters and wrote: "I am in a happy place!!! NOT MARRIED… NO RINGS… Unconditionally surrounded by love!! Enough clarification given... now back to life & work!!"

Later, she posted a photo from the Maldives trip and wrote: "Ah Serenity and the power of noise cancellation!!! I love you guys beyond!"

Mr Modi has also hit back at those trolling him for his relationship with Sushmita and for calling him a fugitive.

He is currently in London and fighting extradition to India after he was banned for life from cricket in 2013 by the Indian board for misconduct, indiscipline and financial irregularities.

In a social media post hours before Sushmita's online rebuttal, Mr Modi, who is the president and managing director of Modi Enterprises and executive director of Godfrey Phillips India, said it seemed like the world was still living in the Middle Ages.

"I guess because there are no libel suits in our country, every journo is trying their best to be Arnab Goswami - the biggest clown," he said.

The scion of a leading Indian business family married Ms Minal Sagrani in October 1991. They had two children - son Ruchir and daughter Aliya. Mr Modi is also stepfather to Karima Sagrani, from Minal's first marriage.

Sushmita is a mother of two adopted daughters Renee and Alisah.

Sushmita's new relationship came as a surprise to her fans, brother Rajeev Sen and father Shubeer Sen.

Rajeev told The Times Of India he wasn't aware his sister was dating the businessman. He also pointed out that she had not confirmed the relationship, so he's waiting to hear her side of the story.

"I am pleasantly surprised. I will speak to my sister before I say anything. I wasn't aware of it at all," Rajeev told ETimes.

Shubeer said his daughter "hadn't told me anything".

But Sushmita seems to have found support in ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, who told Pinkvilla that if Sushmita has found someone, "he must be worth it".

Many, including Bangladeshi author-activist Taslima Nasreen, has trolled the former beauty queen.

After expressing her admiration for Sushmita, Taslima wrote: "Sushmita is now spending time with a very unattractive person involved in various crimes. Because the man is very rich? So was she sold to money? Maybe she is in love with the man. But does not want to believe that she is in love. Those who fall in love with money, I lose respect very quick."

Indo-Asian News Service

