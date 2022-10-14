Dhanush, Aishwaryaa call off divorce

Tamil star Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, oldest daughter of megastar Rajinikanth, have put their divorce on hold and are trying to make things work between them, according to multiple media reports.

Tamil news outlet Samayam.com reported that Rajinikanth urged Dhanush and Aishwaryaa to reconcile for the sake of their sons Yatra Raja and Linga Raja.

Kili Paul grooves with Madhuri on TV

Tanzanian Internet sensation Kili Paul, famous for lip-syncing Indian songs with his sister Neema, will bust some dance moves in the television show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

He will dance with Madhuri Dixit and sing her famous track Channe Ke Khet Mein from the 1994 film Anjaam.

"Nothing compares to the joy of dancing. I have received unwavering love in abundance from India and I'm hooked on its culture and Bollywood," said Kili.

Wildlife tests Sadaa's patience

Sadaa, who has turned into an avid wildlife photographer, recently clicked a number of photos of the young tigress Jugni.

The actress posted some of the shots on Instagram and wrote: "Jungles teach you patience and test it, too. In jungles, it's the law and the will of wild animals that we respect and gladly do so!

"They either show up in their full glory or keep you waiting for hours to give just a glimpse."

Sushmita to play transgender activist in Taali

Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen will portray transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in the film Taali - Bajaungi Nahi, Bajwaungi.

"It's a story of struggle, resilience and indomitable power, that's Shreegauri Sawant for you," Sushmita wrote on Instagram.

"Nothing makes me more proud and grateful than to bring this journey that has been rife with challenges, only to witness a revolution!"

Yamakaathaghi will be a supernatural thriller

Director Peppin George Jayaseelan's Yamakaathaghi will be a supernatural thriller set in a rural backdrop.

Telugu actor Venkat Rahul, cinematographer Sujith Sarang and editor Sreejith Sarang have come together to produce the film, which has been shot across villages around Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu.

"These friends got engrossed in the narration of the film's script by Peppin and decided to produce the movie themselves," a source told IANS.

Yash meets F1 champion in California

Actor Yash (second from left), best known for his role in the KGF franchise, recently met Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton in California.

The two posed for photos alongside Ella Balinska (Charlie's Angels in 2019 and Resident Evil in 2022) at Taran Tactical, a shooting range owned by award-winning Hollywood action director Taran Butler.

Butler also trains actors in shooting and action sequences.

Shraddha not a fan of durian

Shraddha Srinath had a whale of a time during her holiday in Singapore.

The actress posted on Instagram photos from her trip and wrote: "Went to an amusement park after what felt like a 100 years. Jolly.

"Went for a very nice Peranakan cuisine dinner. Exquisite. Ate so much street food. Tried a bite of durian mousse, too. I've now joined the anti-durian forces."