Sustainable fashion for Singapore climate

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

The Handlooms@75: Celebrating The Fabric Of Freedom fashion show and exhibition, curated by Prasad Bidapa Associates, was an impressive event organised by the High Commission of India (HCI).

Held at the Global Indian International School in Punggol on Oct 15, it was part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the ongoing celebrations to mark the 75 years of India's independence.

India's handlooms are unique not only for their grace and beauty, but also for their sustainability.

Supported by the Karnataka Government MSME division and Coffee Board, and GIIS, the event showcased designers from all over India, who handcraft textiles in infinite varieties.

There were designs by Sanchita Ajjampur, Rimzim Dadu, Bibi Russell, Asif Shah, Hemant Trivedi and Vimor Pavithra Muddaya.

These included khadi cotton, wool and silk, and ranged from the beautiful and delicate Kota Doria sari to shimmering silk and robust wool jackets for winter.

Kota Doria is light fabric made of tiny squares handwoven on traditional pit looms in Kaithoon near Kota in Rajasthan and some of its surrounding villages.

The show also focused on how khadi is the most sustainable fabric of all time, not just in its minimal impact on the environment, but also in its ability to be recycled and upcycled.

Prasad Bidapa, who directed the event, is one of the pioneers in the Indian fashion industry.

Over the last four decades, he has created high-profile events like India Men's Fashion Week, Colombo Fashion Week, Kingfisher Fashion Awards and Mega Model Hunt. The textile expert has been presenting the Rajasthan Heritage Week since 2015.

It is a project he developed for the Rajasthan government's Khadi Board and is considered one of the most successful khadi and handloom revival projects in India.

The HCI fashion show had a special significance for Singapore as the fabric showcased is just right for the weather here. It also is adaptable to Singapore's multi-cultural milieu and can be styled in ethnic as well as modern ways.

The colour palette ranges from the muted to the most vibrant and can suit a variety of occasions - both formal and casual.

It also brings with it the important attribute of being a sustainable fabric - in line with Singapore's goals of promoting environmental sustainability.

The show was designed to be an inclusive event not only in the designs, but also for the models.

There were professional models from Singapore on the catwalk, including Miss Universe Singapore 2021 Nandita Banna and amateurs including GIIS students and HCI staff members.