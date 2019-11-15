Swara says she never abused child

Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar has faced backlash on social media since a video went viral earlier this month showing her allegedly abusing a four-year-old actor.

Now, in an exclusive interview with IANS, the 31-year-old insists the issue has been blown out of proportion and that she has never abused children or her co-actors.

The furore erupted after a video clip from the chat show Son Of Abish surfaced which showed her using abusive terms in reference to a child actor with whom she worked on an advertisement shoot during her early days in the film industry.

The actress said the incident was taken out of context.

Swara told IANS: "I was on a comedy show, narrating a funny incident about my first experience shooting in Mumbai.

"In that partly exaggerated and satirical narration, where I was using a comedic, adult and self-deprecating tone, I used certain swear words.

"The words were used to display in an adult-humorous tone my exaggerated frustrations and emotions during my struggling days."

She added: "Comics do it all the time, and the show's format is of a comedic genre. Most importantly, if you actually watch the show, you will realise that I actually was the one looking out for the child's welfare - trying to make sure he gets a bathroom break, which other people on the set seemingly didn't care about.

"I have never abused children nor any co-actor and I have always treated children with the care, affection and the responsible conduct they deserve.

"I actually like children. The quip that children are evil was obviously a joke."

As soon as the video surfaced, Twitterati started slamming the actress and the hashtag #Swara_aunty started trending on the micro-blogging website.

A report also claimed that the NGO Legal Rights Protection Forum filed a complaint with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and demanded action against Swara.

"Of course the whole incident was blown out of proportion," said Swara.

"The whole controversy was clearly targeted and constructed.

"I'm not trying to justify swearing - those were undoubtedly an ill-advised choice of words, but they were not seriously used.

"It was said jokingly and self-deprecatingly. Comics do it all the time without anyone blinking an eyelid."

The actress stressed that it is very "important to address and correct the factually inaccurate things being circulated about oneself or anyone for that matter in public".

She said: "The problem with these frivolous controversies, whose agenda is to generate fake outrage, is that sometimes while reporting them, the media plays into the hands of these people in terms of how the headlines are phrased.

"On this issue most of the headlines scream - 'Swara Bhaskar in trouble for abusing four-year-old child'. This is patently false.

"I did not abuse any child. It's important for me to correct that and at least put out a factually-accurate version and the full context of what happened."

Indo-Asian News Service

