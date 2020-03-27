This is a delicious Indo-Chinese dish where chilli isn't the predominant flavour. It's the "sweet and sour" taste that really comes through. Goes best with fresh naan.

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients Paneer: 2 cups Corn flour: 1 tblsp Oil: 2 tblsp Onion: 2 tblsp Spring onion greens: 2 tblsp Capsicum: 1 tsp Sesame seeds: For garnishing Salt: If needed For the sauce: Chilli sauce: 3 tbsp Garlic (chopped): 4 cloves Soya sauce: ½ tbsp Orange juice: 2 tbsp Sugar: 1 tsp

Method: 1) Take the paneer cubes in a bowl. 2) Sprinkle the corn flour on this. Mix well and marinate for five minutes. 3) In a bowl take chilli sauce, soy sauce, the finely chopped garlic cloves, orange juice and sugar. Mix well. The sauce is ready. Keep it aside. 4) In a pan, take the olive oil. 5) Place the paneer pieces in it. Stir-fry till the pieces become golden brown. Carefully turn them on all sides. Take them out and keep aside. 6) Add the finely chopped spring onions. Keep the greens aside. 7) Saute for a minute and add the capsicum cubes. Saute for a minute. Add the sauce to the pan. Mix well. 8) Add the paneer cubes to this. Mix gently. Cook for a minute and switch off the flame. 9) Garnish with spring onion greens. Sprinkle sesame seeds.

Sweet chilli paneer is ready.

Notes: a) Paneer can be replaced with tofu. b) If you want to make the chilli paneer more spicy, you can add 1-2 chopped green chillis along with the capsicum.

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com