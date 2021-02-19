JEYASHRI SURESH

Sweet corn payasam is a variation of the regular rice payasam. It is made using sweet corn, milk and jaggery and is best served chilled.

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 25 minutes

Serves: 3

Ingredients: Frozen sweet corn kernels: 1¼ cup Ghee: 1 tsp Cashew nuts: A few Milk: 21/2 cups Powdered jaggery: ½ cup Cardamom powder: ¼ tsp

Method: 1) Grind 1 cup of frozen corn into a fine paste. If needed, add 1 tbsp of water. 2) If you are using fresh corn, cook it first and then grind it into a paste. 3) Heat ghee in a pan and add the cashew nuts. Roast until they become golden brown and keep them aside. 4) Put the ground corn paste in the same pan. Add ¼ cup of frozen corn kernels to this. Saute this in ghee for three minutes. 5) Add milk. I used low-fat milk. Mix well and let this boil over a medium flame for 10-12 minutes. 6) Stir in between. Switch off the flame. Allow this to reach room temperature. 7) I used organic, powdered jaggery. If you are using normal jaggery, melt it in a little water and filter the syrup. Do not add it to the milk mixture when the milk is hot or the mixture may curdle. It is safe to add the jaggery when the milk cools to room temperature. 8) Mix well after adding the jaggery and cardamom powder. Do not switch on the flame. 9) Add the roasted cashew nuts. Serve chilled.

Notes: a) Do not add the jaggery when the milk is hot. b) Instead of jaggery, you can use sugar. Sugar can be added when the milk is hot. c) You can use condensed milk also to enhance the taste and reduce the sugar.

tabla@sph.com.sg

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com