Sweet dish made with sago pearls

JEYASHRI SURESH

This is a tasty sweet dish made with nylon sago, called javvarisi in Tamil, sugar and cardamom powder.

Nylon sago is made from natural tapioca roots without using any additives or chemicals.

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 25 minutes

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients: Nylon sago: 1/2 cup Sugar: 1/3 cup Water: 1/2 cup Ghee: 3 tsp Cardamom powder: 1/8 tsp Orange food colour: Tiny pinch Cashew nuts: Few

Method: 1) Take the sago in a bowl and wash it 3-4 times. Drain the water and keep it aside. 2) Take 1 tsp ghee in a pan and add the cashew nuts. Fry it till it becomes golden brown. Take it out. 3) Take the washed sago in the same pan. Saute it for a minute. 4) Add 1 cup water and mix well. Let this cook in water. Add the remaining half cup water in intervals. 5) Nylon sago will get cooked fast. If you are using the big-sized sago, wash it well and sprinkle water on it. Keep it soaked for 3-4 hours. 6) Once the sago is cooked and it turns glossy, add the orange food colour. You are free to skip this step too. 7) Mix well. Add sugar. I added 1/3 cup sugar, but later felt I should have added more. 8) Once you add the sugar, the sago mixture will loosen. But, after you cook it for a few minutes, it will thicken. 9) Add 2 tsp ghee and mix well. 10) Add cardamom powder and the roasted cashew nuts. Mix well and cook for a minute. Switch off the flame. 11) Sago kesari is ready to serve.

Notes: a) If you want to reheat the kesari, heat water in a pan and place the kesari bowl in it. b) Ensure the water does not splash into the kesari. c) You can also use the big-sized sago to make the kesari. In this case, soak the sago in water for 3-4 hours.

tabla@sph.com.sg

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com