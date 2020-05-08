Take a break and work those legs

Being shut indoors for days without movement can be quite frustrating and demotivating.

The Covid-19 pandemic has restricted people's outdoor activities. But there is still a lot you can do at home to remain fit.

Ayesha Billimoria, Under Armour India's brand ambassador and three-time national 200m champion, believes it is important to keep the leg muscles moving.

She suggests a few exercises for the legs which can be done in your living room and will keep you fit and strong.

These exercises target your primary running muscles and improve your stability:

Lunges

Lunges can sometimes harm your knees if not done properly. Maintaining the right posture and alignment is key to any exercise, especially lunges and squats.

Lunges help improve the thigh and gluteus muscles.

Begin by keeping your upper body straight, with your shoulders sitting just above and in line with your hips. Keep the chin up (pick a point to stare at so that you don't keep looking down). Step forward or backward with one leg.

Lower your hips until both knees are bent at about 90 degrees. Make sure your front knee is directly above your ankle and it is not pushed out too far.

The back knee need not touch the floor but should stay close to the ground. Keep the weight on the front-leg heel and stay there for about 30 seconds to feel the burning sensation in the thighs and gluteus muscles.

As you push back up to the starting position, take a few seconds' break and switch legs.

Do three sets of 30 seconds on each leg.

Single leg toe touches

Running is a single-leg activity, so strengthening your unilateral movement is important. This exercise works to strengthen your gluteus muscles.

Begin by keeping both your feet wide apart. Slowly raise your right leg in a 90-degree angle. The standing leg's knee should be soft. At no point should your knees be locked while doing this exercise.

Hold the balance for about two minutes to warm up the gluteus muscles. Once you feel confident, slowly reach forward with your right hand to touch the toe of your left leg as you simultaneously push the right leg back in a full extension.

If you cannot touch your toes, don't panic.

Do three sets with 10 toe touches on each side.

Kneel to squ at

This is a glute activation and strengthening exercise. The purpose is to strengthen the hip. This is similar to "hip thrusts" and excellent for women who are looking to work on their buttocks. It works on the buttock muscles.

Start in a kneeling position with the knees wide apart. Swing from your hips and sit on your heels.

Rise and bring your right knee forward and then left knee forward and hold a squat with chest up, knees bent at 90 degrees and feet wide apart.

Do 15 repetitions of three sets.

Squat jack

Squat jacks are meant to fire up the quads and glutes and can be called a great calorie-burning powerhouse.

Stand with your feet apart and slightly turned out in a deep squat.

Put your arms in a namaste position with elbows bent and close to your chest.

Jump up explosively, bringing your feet together and clapping your hands above your head.

Then jump with your feet apart, land with control and lower your body back into the sumo squat position with hands up to complete one round.

This is also a cardiovascular exercise.

Do 15 repetitions of three sets.

Indo-Asian News Service