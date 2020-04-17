Take steps to avoid neck and back pain

Many people are working from home during the Covid-19 lockdown period without a proper desk.

They could be sitting in the wrong posture for hours, which can lead to pain in the neck and lower back.

Health experts suggest that simple measures, such as not carrying the laptop to the bed, taking adequate breaks and having a healthy diet, can help avoid these problems.

People should be extra careful not to fall sick as the work-from-home mode and closure of gyms have disrupted physical activity schedules.

"We should keep in mind that this lockdown period is for our safety from a disease and doesn't allow us to be careless and invite other diseases like cervical pain, backache and arthritis," said Dr Monu Singh, senior consultant in orthopaedics at the Narayana Superspeciality Hospital in Gurugram, near New Delhi.

"As people are not going out daily, it has definitely broken their physical activity schedule, including walking and gym work.

"To balance that schedule, they should exercise at least for one hour every day. There are other physical activities which can be done at home, too, like yoga and free-hand exercises."

The doctor suggested that people should use a table and chair while working, keep their back straight and posture right. They should take regular breaks and avoid sitting for too long in front of a laptop or any screen.

He added that diet is extremely important in these times of restricted activity.

"Avoid snacking, don't keep munching unhealthy food, add more fruits and fibres to your daily meal with plenty of fluids, and keep your calcium intake right," Dr Singh said.

Mr Subhash Jangid, director and unit head, Bone & Joint Institute at Fortis Memorial Research Institute in Gurugram, has advised people to do neck-stretching exercises and keep the neck and back muscles strong.

"People with cervical issues should avoid any heavy weights," he said.

"If you have back problems, you can walk in your home.

"Make a schedule, fix a time and walk a certain distance for half an hour to stay active.

"In case you do not have ample space to walk, take out your yoga mat or a bed sheet. You can do Pilates or soft yoga poses to improve your core strength and stability."

Such exercises include chair stand, single-leg raise and heel raise.

The doctor also said that dancing is a great way to stay active and keep the family bond strong.

Alternatively, one can do skipping, Zumba or floor exercises.

"Stand or walk around while talking on the phone, rather than sitting down," he said.

According to Mr Viju Thomas, head of physiotherapy and rehabilitation at Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute in New Delhi, people who are working from home need to be careful.

"Do Surya Namaskar (sun salutation) every morning and walk in your room," he said. "If you are already doing therapy, be in contact with your physiotherapist and follow the proper advice."

Indo-Asian News Service