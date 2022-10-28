Taking rice from field to stage

ADVERTORIAL

Apsaras Arts artistic director Aravinth Kumarasamy had always wanted to create a dance work that raised awareness on a global issue.

So last year, he started work on a production centring on food security.

"My father N. Kumarasamy had an illustrious career as an irrigation engineer, enabling farmers in Sri Lanka and Indonesia to have access to water for their crops, and this piqued my interest in the tedious work that goes into agriculture," Aravinth told tabla!.

"I realised that rice was not just a staple but had a lot of significance in Asian cultures. This sparked the idea of telling stories about rice and rice culture through dance and music."

ARISI: Rice, a 90-minute dance-music production by Apsaras Arts and Esplanade, will debut on Nov 25 and 26 at the Esplanade Theatre as part of the Indian arts festival Kalaa Utsavam.

"Working on this production was an interesting learning journey, as the universe started to reveal a lot of details - legends, facts, folklore, traditions and more," said Aravinth.

"I had the good fortune of working with Dr Nanditha Krishna, a Chennai-based historian, environmentalist and writer, who shared many different facets of rice and rice culture.

"Her inputs helped me form the content structure for the story. My collaborators from Singapore, India and Indonesia added their thoughts and details, which contributed to the stage script."

Using the techniques of dramaturgy, which is considered unique in the Indian traditional dance sphere, Aravinth and dramaturge Lim How Ngean brought together elements of choreography, music, set design and written text to tell the story.

ARISI: Rice has a segment that illustrates the origin of the rice grain as celebrated in Balinese legends and other interesting stories that talk about the cultivation of rice and rice cultures.

Aravinth also worked with Singapore filmmaker K. Rajagopal - a first in Apsaras multi-disciplinary art making - to tell the stories of youth from South Indian farming communities leaving their rice fields to work in urban in cities like Singapore.

"This raises thought-provoking questions on the sustainability of rice cultivation for our future generations," said Aravinth.

Inspired by his mentor Padma Subrahmaniyam's philosophy of "hear dance and see music", Aravinth used the music score as the cornerstone in visualising the production.

"Composer Rajkumar Bharathi created an inspiring music score," he said.

"And music producer Sai Shravanam combined music elements from South and North India, Bali, China and Singapore to create a marvellous musical platform on which we have created the production."

In another first, the Singapore Chinese Orchestra will be performing for an Indian dance production.

Leading principal soloists of key instruments such as the gucheng, yangqin, er hu, dizi and pipa breathe Chinese soundscapes into a music score based on Carnatic and Hindustani melodies.

"Apsaras resident choreographer Mohanapriyan Thavarajah, with whom I've collaborated for over 10 years, has imagined the body movements of everyday farming life and stylised bharatanatyam vocabularies to create the dance ensemble," said Aravinth.

"His working experience with Prof I Wayan Dibia from Bali also helped him create a cross-cultural collaborative choreography with an interplay of Indian and Balinese classical dances.

"As the costume designer, Mohanapriyan also injected depth into the visual aesthetics by inserting elements reflective of the rice cultures. Wong Chee Wai has interpreted our imaginations into a set design that will enhance the audience's experience."