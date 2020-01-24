Talent alone clicks with Ashwiny

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari says her process of casting has no connection with an actor's personal or political opinion. It all depends on talent and the demands of the story.

Ashwiny is gearing up for the release of her new film Panga, starring Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta, today. She has worked with actresses such as Swara Bhaskar (Nil Battey Sannata) and Kriti Sanon (Barelly Ki Barfi) in the past.

"When it comes to casting, I go by my gut feeling and their ability to perform," she said.

"Swara, Richa and Kangana are undoubtedly brilliant actresses. As a film director, I see the character in them on screen, and that is important for me to get rather than what their political opinions are.

"If, as a director, I constantly have to think about how they are as individuals off the screen, I won't be able to create a character and extract a performance out of them on screen."

In all her films, Ashwiny focuses on people-to-people relationships.

Her politics never reflects in her storytelling, as it does among a few contemporary filmmakers.

Does she make a conscious effort to avoid political commentary in her films? "There are so many people who comment on politics, why me? Why does a film have to do that?" she asks.

"Also, every filmmaker has his or her way of telling a story. In my films, politics and conflicts exist in the human mind and the situation. So I create characters who take up challenges and narrate how they emerge with flying colours."

Does the tag "female filmmaker" bother her? "Yes, it does," she said.

"I know I am a female and that has nothing to do with what I do as a storyteller. I mean, half the time the audiences do not even know who the director is. They go and watch the film for the stars. I am happy with that, because any filmmaker wants his or her film to be the most-watched.

"Earlier, there were fewer female filmmakers, and people used to mention that fact, so it was okay. But just as these days there are many doctors or pilots who are female, it is not a surprise and it does not need a special mention."

