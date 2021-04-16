Tales from Indian expat lives

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

After living in Singapore for 12 years, Zafar Anjum wanted to showcase the country the way French filmmaker Eric Rohmer depicted Paris in his films.

So, the India-born writer and filmmaker decided to make a series of short films which would reflect the lives of the people in the Little Red Dot.

In 2016, he started work on The Corporate Wolf, a film in English that tells the story of a 32-year-old, well-heeled Singaporean's attempt to revamp his late father's cosmetics company and the problems he encounters.

It was adapted from a prize-winning story by Pranav Joshi in the anthology Crime Scene Singapore: The Best of Singapore Crime Fiction and features the well-known TV host Anthony Morse and Singaporeans Wiggie and Kenneth Goh.

Then he filmed the Urdu-Hindi More Chai Please, which is about a young Muslim couple in Singapore, played by Charan Singh and Neha Zest, who are about to get married and have different passions.

Adapted from a play by Sunita Lad Bhamray, it also features Singaporean theatre actor Subin Subaiah and Bollywood actor Shishir Sharma.

Zafar completed Sirf Main (Only Me) in 2019, a Hindi film which looks at the moral dilemma a middle-aged Indian woman in Singapore (played by Renita S. Kapoor) faces when she learns that her wealthy husband (Neeraj Sujanani) is having an affair.

Her friend (Sharma) from her college days in India, who gets transferred to Singapore, helps her choose the right path.

"Except for Shishir Sharma, who flew in to shoot for More Chai Please and Sirf Main, all the cast and crew are Singapore talents," said Zafar.

"The films were shot entirely in Singapore. I took only some transition shots for More Chai Please in Lucknow, India, with my mobile phone when I was there for a literary festival.

"Only the editing of the films was done in India and it was completed last year during Covid-19."

Zafar got time only last year to put the films together as a feature-length compendium. Titled Singapore Vignettes (67 minutes), it was released on the streaming platform MX Player on March 16.

It was also screened before a selected audience at the Blue Room, The Projector, in Singapore last Sunday.

"The uniqueness and honesty of the Singapore Vignettes make it an endearing film," said Subin.

"The stories connect us as a multi-faceted diaspora and showcase Singapore as the true melting pot that it is."

While The Corporate Wolf depicts mostly Chinese characters, the other two films depict the new Indian expats. The films show their ambitions and struggles even though outwardly they look slick and stylish.

More Chai Please, which is probably Singapore's first Urdu short film, is sweet and simple and brings out the nuances of blending tea with love. It is steeped in a Muslim milieu and has a genteel twist.

Sirf Main, whose screenplay was written by Zafar from a Hindi short story that Sharma found, is a beautifully executed love story which shows how loneliness can actually be your friend.

The film has a powerful message against domestic violence and abuse and an empowering narrative. The story also has a literary lilt to it which makes it gripping.

"The intention of the films is to entertain people and present a slice of life from Singapore," said Zafar. "That's why they got to be called Singapore Vignettes.

"Like Rohmer's films, the pace is sometimes slow, but it is deliberate. These films demand an immersion into their worlds."

