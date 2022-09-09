Tamannaah thrilled to play female bouncer

Tamannaah Bhatia is thrilled to play a female bouncer in the upcoming film Babli Bouncer.

The comedy-drama explores the unseen world of bouncers and is set in Asola Fatepur, a town on the outskirts of Delhi famous for its musclemen and wrestling arenas.

"As soon as I read the script, I fell in love with the character as it is one of the most exciting and fun characters with substance that I have come across," said the actress.

"For the first time, a film explores the story of a female bouncer, and I am more than excited to be her voice."

Manju's manager touched by Ajith's generosity

Malayalam actress Manju Warrier's manager Bineesh Chandran (right) has revealed that Tamil star Ajith Kumar (left) arranged the best jackets, shoes, helmets and a BMW bike for him during their recent biking trip across the Himalayas.

"Even though I had heard about his humility and generosity, he surprised us by immediately arranging the best and safest BMW jackets, shoes and helmets," said Bineesh.

"I told him I would get a Himalayan bike for the tour but he arranged for a BMW bike. I realised how genuine his love and warmth were."

Celesti's lips turn blue during shoot in cold water

Actress Celesti Bairagey had to shoot a rain sequence for the fictional drama Rajjo in extremely cold conditions that turned her lips blue.

"We had to use water from the river, which was flowing straight from the glacier and it was 0 deg C in Sissu (a small town in the Lahaul valley of Himachal Pradesh)," she said.

"It was drizzling as well and the entire scene was shot with the storm fan on. My lips started turning blue and everyone had to wait for about an hour before they could continue shooting - till my condition got better."

Hrithik sports three different looks in Vikram Vedha

Hrithik Roshan, who likes to transform and surprise, will wear three different looks in the movie Vikram Vedha.

The Bollywood film, which releases on Sept 30, is full of twists and turns.

The actor appears in various hues to showcase the journey and backstory of dreaded gangster Vedha.

Rajat loses 18kg for TV show

Rajat Dahiya had to shed 18kg to play 30-year-old Gopal in the TV show Sanjog.

"I had to put in a lot of effort because in the previous serial Tujhe Hai Raabta, I played a 55-year-old man who was bulky," said the actor.

"In Sanjog, I am playing a fit guy. To get into Gopal's character, I worked out regularly for more than four months while maintaining a proper and strict diet."

Ramya announces comeback to movies

Former Congress MP and the party's former social media head Ramya aka Divya Spandana announced her comeback to Kannada films.

"I will be doing films again through my boutique production house AppleBox Studios," she said.

"We are on the threshold of producing two theatrical films and will also be tip-toeing into the OTT domain with films and Web series."

Gratitude is Simbu's new attitude

Silambarasan, or Simbu, has several detractors who fault him for his attitude.

The Tamil actor said during the audio launch event of his latest film Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu that he has turned over a new leaf.

"They always say that Simbu has a lot of attitude," he said.

"Let me tell you that after (my previous hit film) Maanaadu and now Vendu Thanindhadu Kaadu, my attitude has turned to gratitude.

"I thank the people of Tamil Nadu for wiping away my tears."