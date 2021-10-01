Tamil Nadu street-style kurma

What makes thosais and idlis irresistible is the side dish.

Sometimes, it is a spicy potato curry. At other times, it can be a fiery hot chutney. However, if you are looking for variety, a simple kurma is what you need.

This popular Tamil Nadu street-style dish is easy to make and delicious to taste. Preparation time: 15 minutes Cooking time: 25 minutes Serves: 4 Ingredients: Potato (boiled and mashed): 1 Onion: 1 Tomato: ½ Oil: 3 tsp Mustard seeds: ½ tsp Curry leaves: Few Turmeric powder: ¼ tsp Salt: As needed Coriander leaves: To garnish Water: 11/2 cups To grind Cashew nuts: 7 Roasted gram dal or pottukadalai: 1 tbsp Green chilli: 1 Red chilli powder: 1 tsp Fennel seeds: 1 tsp Stone flower or kalpaasi: ½ tsp Tomato: ½ Coconut: 3 tbsp Method: 1) Grind the cashew nuts, pottukadalai, red chilli powder, green chilli, tomato, coconut, fennel seeds and kalpaasi into a fine paste. 2) Add water and 1-2 cloves of garlic while grinding. 3) Keep this aside. 4) Place the oil, mustard seeds and curry leaves in a pan. 5) Once the mustard crackles, add the onion and saute till it becomes translucent. 6) Add the finely-chopped tomatoes and cook till they become mushy. 7) Add the grounded paste to this along with 1 cup of water. 8) Add the boiled, mashed potato. 9) Add about 1 cup of water. Kurma tends to thicken once it is cool, so add water accordingly. 10) Add salt and mix well. 11) Let this boil for five minutes. 12) Switch off the flame and garnish with coriander leaves. 13) Idli thosai kurma is ready. Notes: a) Adding potato is optional. You can make it as a plain kurma too. b) This kurma pairs well with chapati, poori and kuska (rice dish made with spices and ghee). c) Street-style kurma usually has thin consistency and vegetables are not added.

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com