Tamil reality show Survivor showcases adventures in Zanzibar

Zee Tamil has announced the launch of the reality show Survivor, which will hit television screens in Singapore on Sept 13.

The reality-cum-drama show, which will air at 9.30pm daily, will showcase contestants spending months on Zanzibar, an archipelago off the African coast, surviving against the forces of nature.

The trailer with the confirmed contestants was unveiled by actor Arya on Aug 22, after the show's first look was released by actor Siva Karthikeyan.

Arya, who underwent a remarkable body transformation to give a powerful performance in the recent Tamil film Sarpatta Parambarai, released the Survivor promo digitally.

The trailer not only gave fans a glimpse of the grandness of the show's format but also showcased the contestants' never-give-up attitude and ability to survive in the uninhabited islands.

Actors Nandha and Vikranth, popular actress and television personality Vijayalakshmi, stunt choreographer Besant Ravi, model and actress Gayathri Reddy, actress Srusti Dange, actor and aspiring director Umapathi Ramaiah and video jockey and YouTube personality VJ Parvathy feature in the show.

In the promo, the host, "Action King" Arjun, looks stunning.

He gives a glimpse of the scintillating action and a sneak-peak into the adventures and challenges the contestants face during their 90-day journey.

The show's theme song Vizzhundhalumae yezhundhoduvaen also brings out the extraordinary resilience and spirit of humans.

Zee Tamil, which offers a variety of shows that cater to the entertainment preferences of Tamil audiences across the world, is available in Asia Pacific with a customised APAC Feed.

Zee Tamil, which has created multiple blockbusters such as Mr & Mrs Khiladis, Junior Super Stars, Dance Jodi Dance, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and Rockstar, is available on Singtel TV (Ch 632) and StarHub (Ch 138).

It is also available in the Malaysian station Astro (Ch 223).

The episodes and the un-cut scenes from Survivor can also be watched on the OTT platform ZEE5.