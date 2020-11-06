Tamil releases on OTT platforms this Deepavali season

Tamil cinema fans look forward to the Deepavali season because it brings some of the biggest releases of the year.

For the past few years, the box-office has been dominated by superstar Vijay's releases. But this year, due to Covid-19, his film Master will not be released during Deepavali.

No other big theatrical releases are slated for the Deepavali weekend (Nov 14 and 15) despite theatres in Tamil Nadu planning to open their doors on Nov 10.

However, several Tamil films and web series are slated for release on digital Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms.

Here's a list of some of the releases: Soorarai Pottru : The biggest release is Suriya's Soorarai Pottru, directed by Sudha Kongara and also starring Aparna Balamurali.

The film is based on the life of Captain Gopinath, who started India's first low-cost airline.

It will be released on Amazon Prime Video on Nov 12.

Mookuthi Amman : Directed by R.J. Balaj, this film has Nayanthara playing goddess Amman.

The promos promise a fun comedy. It will be released on Disney+Hotstar on Nov 14.

Andhaghaaram: Vignarajan's suspense thriller presented by Atlee created quite a splash with its trailer. The film has Arjun Das, Vinoth Kishan and Pooja Ramachandran in the lead.

The film will be released on Netflix on Nov 24.

Achcham Madam Naanam Payirpu: Directed by Raja Rajamurthy, this film has Akshara Haasan in the lead and tells a coming-of-age story from a woman's point of view.

The film is slated for release on Zee5 this month but the date has not been confirmed.

Four Tamil original series are expected to be released soon on Disney+Hotstar: Tamannaah's crime thriller November Story, Sathyaraj's comedy My Perfect Husband, Kajal Aggarwal and Vaibhav's Live Telecast and Jai and Vani Bhojan's Triples.