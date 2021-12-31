This Tamil thriller is no cop out

Debutant director Franklin Jacob's Writer will go down as one of the most important films of Tamil cinema.

It is an interesting and engaging thriller that stands out for two reasons.

Probably for the first time, a Tamil film tells what exactly happens in the lower rungs of the police force in India and how those at the bottom are treated with contempt and made to work like slaves.

It also tries to make a case for allowing police personnel in Tamil Nadu to form a union.

The film is a far cry from how cops have been portrayed in Tamil cinema - most of them over the top.

The Singam franchise had policeman Suriya's powerful punch sending half a dozen guys flying, while the more recent Darbar had Rajinikanth as a cop gone rogue.

Writer starts with Thangaraj (Samuthirakani), who works as a writer in a police station in Tiruchirappalli. On the verge of retirement, he has two families to support - one with his first wife Amutha (Lizzie Antony) from whom he has separated and his second wife Subha (Maheshwari) and her young son with whom he is living.

Thangaraj has just one dream and that is to form a union for police personnel. He has filed a case regarding this and is fighting for it despite several odds.

The police brass don't like Thangaraj's move. One day, a senior officer slaps him and hurls abuses at him. When he stands his ground, he is given a transfer to Chennai as punishment.

Thangaraj has no option but to move to Chennai, where again he is looked down upon by officers and made to do menial tasks. He bears everything and continues to work.

The writer's life changes when he is asked to guard a suspect called Devakumar (Harikrishnan), who has been illegally detained by the inspector and the deputy commissioner in a marriage hall.

There is no case file on the PhD scholar, who hails from a poor family. Thangaraj and the young man get along well and a few days later Devakumar is set free.

From the incident Thangaraj learns that a humble writer too can stand up to the powers that be.

Writer boldly shows how cops keep crime percentages at optimal levels and how "recoveries" of stolen goods are made and then handed back to the owners.

It highlights the bargains that cops strike with those who have lodged complaints to make them withdraw the complaints.

It also shows how the men in uniform operate in teams to discredit individuals and build non-existent cases.

The film has sequences that show writers conjuring up imaginary situations. In short, it shows how unreliable the statements of police officers are.

Franklin seems to have a good understanding of how the system functions and he uses it well to tell a compelling story.

The film has some exceptional performances, especially from Samuthirakani, who is brilliant.

He relishes playing a conscientious man, who is caught between having to lie to protect his colleagues in the police force and trying to save an innocent individual who has incurred the wrath of the cops.

Harikrishnan as the young Dalit (people belonging to the lowest caste stratum in India) who is being framed is equally good. Subramaniya Siva as Devakumar's uneducated brother is outstanding.

Writer does not talk just about atrocities committed by the police on the public. It also talks about the atrocities the force commits on its own personnel and makes a strong demand for a redressal mechanism.

It touches upon many interesting spaces: the problem of hierarchy, the less-known problem of police suicides, the victimisation of vulnerable communities, the symbiotic relationship of the police and the press, caste discrimination and women empowerment.

The biggest takeaway, of course, is the fascinating central message: How all it takes to ruffle a powerful system is one man who feels discomfort at being an accessory to injustice.

Indo-Asian News Service