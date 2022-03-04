Tanzanian sensation 'mind-blown' by Modi's praise

Kili Paul, the Internet sensation who gained international fame for lip-syncing and grooving to several Indian hits, on Monday thanked India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi for praising him and his sister .

On his monthly radio broadcast Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, Mr Modi called upon youngsters to make videos of famous Indian songs in different languages that will not only make them popular but also showcase the country's diversity to the new generation.

He praised Paul and his sister Neema (left) and said the pair have created ripples on social media by lip-syncing several Indian songs, including the country's national anthem on Republic Day (Jan 26).

"I'm so happy for this and thank u Sir," Paul, a Tanzanian, wrote on Instagram.

"I'm so mind blown to wake up to such beautiful news. This inspired me a million times."

Mr Modi said in his programme: "These days, two Tanzanian siblings, Kili Paul and his sister Neema, are in the news a lot on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and I'm sure you too must have heard about them.

"They have a passion, a craze for Indian music and for this reason they are also very popular. Their technique of lip sync shows how hard they work at it."

The Prime Minister also mentioned Paul's recent visit to the Indian High Commission in Tanzania where he was felicitated.

In a post on Twitter on Feb 23, the Indian High Commissioner to Tanzania Binaya Pradhan shared photographs from Paul's visit during which the Tanzanian was applauded for winning "millions of hearts in India" with his videos.

Paul shot to fame after his lip-sync video of the song Raatan Lambiyan from the Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah with Neema went viral on social media last year.

Since then, he has posted numerous videos lip-syncing to many popular Bollywood songs, which has helped him amass 2.7 million followers on Instagram.

The brother and sister belong to the Massai tribe and live with their parents and extended family in a village without electricity called Mindu Tulieni in Tanzania's eastern Pwani region.

Their main occupation is looking after their herds of cattle.

When one interviewer asked Paul how they managed to lip-sync to Bollywood songs so perfectly without knowing Hindi, he replied that if you love what you do, doors open.

Indo-Asian News Service