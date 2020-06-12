Tawa burger street style

JEYASHRI SURESH

Tawa burger is Indian street food made with chopped vegetables. You can use the vegetables available at home.

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 40 minutes

Serves: 8 burgers

Ingredients Burger buns: 8 Butter: 2 tbsp Garlic: 4 cloves (finely chopped) Green chilli: 2 Ginger: 1 tsp (finely chopped) Onion: 2 Tomato: 1 Capsicum: ½ Boiled potato: 1 (big) Steamed carrot: 1 (finely chopped) Frozen peas: 1/3 cup Paneer cubes: 8 Grated cheese: 1/3 cup Szechuan sauce: 1-2 tsp (optional) Tomato ketchup: 1 tsp Red chilli powder: 1 tsp Chaat masala: ½ tsp Pav bhaji masala: ½ tsp Salt: As needed Coriander leaves: Few Butter: To toast the buns

Method: 1) Take 2 tbsp butter in a pan and add the chopped garlic, ginger and green chilli. 2) Saute for two minutes. Add the chopped onions. 3) Add salt. Cook till translucent. 4) Add the tomato and cook till it becomes soft. 5) Add the capsicum and cook for two minutes. 6) Add the potato, steamed carrots, peas and paneer cubes. 7) Mix well and mash nicely with a potato masher. 8) Add the red chilli powder, pav bhaji masala, chaat masala and salt. Mix nicely and evenly. 9) Add the Szechuan sauce, coriander leaves and tomato ketchup. 10) Mix well and cook for two minutes. Add the grated cheese and mix well. 11) The masala is ready. 12) Take a bun and slit it. 13) Place 1 tbsp of masala in the bun. 14) Take the butter in a tawa and add the coriander leaves and a pinch of chat masala. 15) Place the bun on the top and toast it on both sides. 16) Once done, take it out and serve immediately. 17) Repeat this for all the buns.

Notes: a) You can add more vegetables such as steamed beans, cauliflower and sweet corn. b) Water from the tomato and ketchup is enough. Do not add more water. c) The masala can be made in advance.

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com