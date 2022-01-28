Teas with health benefits

Tea is one of the most popular beverages in the world and the second-most consumed after water.

It offers a number of health benefits and studies have shown that specific varieties can increase immunity and help avoid chronic illnesses.

It can also protect the human body's cells from the effects of time, slowing down the ageing process and keeping the skin tight and radiant.

Tea offers a number of other advantages, including the ability to de-stress and relax.

Antioxidants in tea are beneficial in the battle against inflammation and prevent the hardening of blood vessels.

Regular intake of tea can greatly lower the risk of stroke and heart disease.

Mr Bala Sarda, founder and CEO of wellness company Vahdam India, suggests herbal teas that can be added to the daily routine:

Camomile tea: Camomile flowers are known for their ability to induce sleep and encourage relaxation. They are also recognised for their capacity to kill dangerous microorganisms, thereby enhancing immunity.

Camomile tea is anti-inflammatory and good at slowing down the ageing process due to the presence of antioxidants. It is made by boiling camomile flowers in hot water and straining them.

Lavender flowers or mint leaves can also be added to the boiling water. The tea can be sweetened with sugar or honey.

Rose tea: The aroma of roses is enough to ease the mind and reduce stress.

Rose petals can be used fresh or dried to make this tea. They should be soaked in water until they turn dark.

Take a sip of rose tea before sleeping. It has a calming effect and falling asleep becomes easier.

Ginger tea: This root has long been used in healing potions and health elixirs. Ginger tea is high in antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory and immunity-boosting properties.

It is made by steeping black or green tea with freshly grated ginger and straining it. The tea can be sweetened with any sweetener you like.

Holy basil tea: This ayurvedic herb not only boosts immunity and fights infections, but it also aids in the healing of skin conditions.

Boil green tea with basil leaves and then filter it. Holy basil tea is ready.

Mint/lemon green tea: Green tea contains a lot of antioxidants and polyphenols that are good for the body.

The flavonols in green tea, particularly catechins, provide the majority of the antioxidants.

Green tea leaves are cooked with mint in hot water and then filtered to form a delicious beverage.

This tea can be sweetened with fresh lemon juice or any other sweetener of your choice.

Indo-Asian News Service