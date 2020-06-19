Techniques to calm mind and cool body

Mental health problems are on the rise following the Covid-19 outbreak.

Fear of contamination can leave a person stressed, anxious and emotionally drained.

Constant worry about the disease can also weaken the immune system.

Proper breathing can help in this situation. It is a bridge between the body and the mind.

Breathing is more than just an exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide in the body. By consciously breathing for some time during a day, a person can reprogramme his body, reduce the effects of stress and improve overall health.

Ms Kuhoo Gupta, founder of Indian wellness company K Junction, shares a few breathing techniques:

Kapaalbhati: Activates the diaphragm area, which in turn engages the internal organs and glands. It also activates the lymphatic system, which controls the immunity level and increases the resistance of the respiratory tract.

Sit in a comfortable position. Close the eyes and relax. Exhale through both nostrils with a forceful contraction of the abdominal muscles. Inhale passively by allowing the abdominal muscles to relax.

Anulom Vilom: Clears both nostrils, balances the left and right brain hemispheres and helps to relax.

Sit comfortably. Keep your back straight. Place the right thumb on the right nostril and inhale deeply through the left nostril. Close the left nostril with the ring finger and exhale via the right nostril. Then inhale through the right nostril.

Bhramari: Relieves stress and cerebral tension and helps alleviate anger, anxiety and insomnia. Also increases the body's healing capacity and soothes the mind and the nervous system.

Sit in a comfortable position. Close the eyes and relax. Inhale and exhale slowly - making a deep and steady humming sound.

Sitali: Cools the body and reduces mental stress. Sit in a comfortable position. Close the eyes and relax. Extend the tongue outside the mouth as far as possible without straining. Roll the tongue up and inhale smoothly and slowly. Then draw the tongue in, close the mouth and exhale.

Ujjaiyi: Boosts immunity and lightens the mood. Activates the thymus and thyroid glands. Calms the mind and warms the body. Slows the heart rate.

Sit comfortably. Close the eyes and relax. Imagine breathing through the throat. Gently contract the glottis so that a soft snoring sound is produced. Inhale and exhale.

Bhastrika: Oxygenates every cell in the body. Rejuvenates and refreshes and boosts blood circulation. Burns toxins. Increases the metabolic rate and tones the digestive system. Alleviates throat inflamation.

Sit in a comfortable position. Close the eyes and relax. Take a deep breath and then exhale forcefully through the nose. Immediately inhale with the same force.

Surya bhedan: Warms the body. Alleviates depression.

Sit in a comfortable position. Close the eyes and relax. Monitor the breath until it becomes slow and deep. Close the left nostril with the ring finger and inhale slowly and deeply through the right nostril. Exhale slowly through the right nostril while keeping the left nostril closed with the ring finger.

Chandra bhedan: Calms the brain and cools the body. Alleviates heartburn, stress and other mental problems.

Simply reverse the instructions in Surya bhedan - inhale through the left nostril and exhale through the right. Heart patients should avoid doing Surya bhedan and Chandra bhedan on the same day.

