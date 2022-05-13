Telugu star says Bollywood can't afford him

Mahesh Babu's latest Telugu biggie Sarkaru Vaari Paata was released yesterday to much anticipation as it marked his return to the silver screen after a two-year hiatus.

However, the buzz earlier this week was not about how the film would do but about the star himself, following a bold statement he made regarding his career trend.

At the trailer launch of Adivi Sesh's film Major, Mahesh was asked if he would consider acting in a Bollywood film.

To everyone's surprise, he replied: "I did get a lot of offers in Hindi but I don't think they can afford me. I don't want to waste my time working in an industry that can't afford me."

The actor-producer, who became one of the biggest stars in Telugu cinema because of the films Businessman, Srimanthudu, Bharat Ane Nenu, Maharshi and Sarileru Neekevvaru, added that he'd rather make movies from South India a countrywide success than pitch himself as a pan-India actor.

"I've always wanted to do Telugu films and wished people across India would watch them. And now that it is happening, I'm very happy," he said.

"I've always believed that my strength is Telugu films and the emotion I understand is the Telugu film emotion.

"Today, the emotion is strong, films have become so big that the lines have blurred and it's become Indian cinema.

"The stardom and respect I get here are huge, so I've never really thought of moving to other industries.

"I've always wanted to do films and become bigger. My dream is coming true now and I can't be happier."

There has been a shift in the viewing habits of moviegoers in post-pandemic India, with audiences more inclined to watch South Indian - especially Telugu - films.

But this has also triggered a Bollywood-versus-South "war" that has peaked on social media. In this context, Bollywood Hungama felt that Mahesh's statement looks more like a mockery of Bollywood.

Mahesh, who is producing Major, was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was released in 2020.

Major is a multilingual drama based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was killed in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack. Major will be released on June 3.

The project marks Mahesh's first production effort in which he is not starring but the actor said he was "proud" of the hard work the team had put in.

After Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Mahesh will join hands with director S.S. Rajamouli for an adventure-thriller whose shooting will start in the first half of next year.

Indo-Asian News Service