Tennis icons to tell their story in docu-series

Leander Paes (left) and Mahesh Bhupathi (right) will feature on the show by filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (centre). PHOTO: IANS

Indian tennis legends Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi will be opening up about their partnership and the seemingly bitter break-up on Zee5's show Break Point.

The over-the-top (OTT) platform has partnered with award-winning filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari to create the sports docu-drama based on the on-court and off-court relationship of these two sporting legends.

The duo dropped a hint of Break Point on July 4 through a Twitter banter. Coincidentally, it also marked the 22nd anniversary of their iconic Wimbledon win in 1999.

"As two young boys all we dreamt of was making our country proud!" Paes tweeted. To which, Bhupathi replied: "Hmmm ..That was special!! Do you think it's time to write another chapter?"

The latest docu-series will narrate the story of the duo's friendship, passion for the sport, the intricacies of their relationship and the strains on it in the context of unparalleled success.

They were one of the most feared doubles pairs back in the 1990s, and were top ranked in 1999.

The pair, nicknamed the Indian Express, played together from 1994 to 2006 before reuniting for a second stint from 2008 to 2011. They also had a public fallout but have put that behind them now.

"Our 20-year journey has been a sensitive mix of achievement, conflict, success, disappointments and friendship. There is no one better to document this than Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari. I look forward to seeing this unfold on Zee5," said Bhupathi.

Ms Nimisha Pandey, head of Hindi originals, Zee5 India, told IANS that "Break Point is a genre-breaking show".

She added: "It is a dramatic story of the two living legends of Indian tennis and their journey, portraying the trajectory of their highs and lows. It is not a dramatisation as it features Leander Peas and Mahesh Bhupathi themselves.

"The story showcases them sharing their anecdotes with the audience. In a nutshell, there is a unique and engaging treatment being given to the story enabling audiences a peek into the lives of these two iconic figures, which a lot of their fans have been curious about."

Indo-Asian News Service