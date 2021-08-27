Thalaivii set for theatre release

The Kangana Ranaut-starrer Thalaivii, based on the life of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and former actress J. Jayalalithaa, is set to release in cinemas on Sept 10.

The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Kangana shared the announcement on Instagram on Monday. The actress also shared a poster of the movie.

"The story of this iconic personality deserves to be witnessed only on the big screen! Pave way, for #Thalaivii as she is all set to make a superstar entry into the world of cinema, yet again, a place where she has always belonged! Thalaivii In cinemas near you on 10th September!" she wrote.

Producer Vishnu Vardhan Induri said: "Thalaivii has traced an extensive journey with eternal experiences at every turn. As the theatres are reopening across the nation, we are very excited that fans can enjoy the grand experience of the legend's life on the silver screen.

"Jayalalithaa has always belonged to cinema and bringing her story alive on the big screen was the only way to pay homage to this great legend and revolutionary leader."

According to journalist Sreedhar Pillai, the producers - Induri, Shailesh R. Singh, Hitesh Thakkar, Thirumal Reddy and Brinda Prasad - decided on a theatre release despite being offered a record price by over-the-top platforms.

He added that later the Hindi version will feature on Netflix and the other versions premiered on Amazon Prime.

Based on the life of late Jayalalithaa, Thalaivii, starring actors Kangana and Arvind Swami in the lead, showcases the varied aspects of her life, tracing her journey as an actress at a young age to becoming the face of Tamil cinema as well as the rise of the revolutionary leader that changed the course of Tamil Nadu politics.

The film was earlier scheduled to release on April 23, but was postponed due to Covid-19. The second release on June 26 was also not possible.

It now appears that Bell Bottom has given filmmakers the much-needed confidence to release their latest offerings in theatres.

After the Akshay Kumar-starrer became Bollywood's first big-budget movie to go the traditional cinema hall way and steer clear of the newly popular OTT platform opening, Thalaivii has followed suit.

With the theatres reopening in Tamil Nadu after the lockdown due to the second wave of Covid-19, Tamil filmmakers are also gearing up to release their movies on big screens.

They are now eyeing the Ganesh Chaturthi (Sept 10) weekend to cash in on the festive mood.

Vijay Sethupathi's Laabam, Hiphop Tamizha's Sivakumarin Sabadham and Vijay Anthony's Kodiyil Oruvan will be out on Ganesh Chaturthi.

Laabam is a political thriller in which Shruti Haasan plays the female lead. This is the last directorial film of S.P. Jananathan, who died in Chennai in March.

Aadhi from the music group Hiphop Tamizha has written and directed Sivakumarin Sabadham, which is produced by Sathya Jyothi Films.

Kodiyil Oruvan stars Vijay Antony and Aathmika in the lead roles. It is directed by Ananda Krishnan and the music is composed by Nivas K. Prasanna.

All these movies have generated positive response from fans in Tamil Nadu. Trade trackers believe they have the potential to make money at the box office.

Another highly anticipated South film will also have a theatre release.

Kannada actor Yash-led KGF 2 will hit the cinema halls on April 14 next year. It's a sequel to KGF, which released in 2018 to impressive reviews and was a box office hit.

Naturally, expectations are super high from this Prashanth Neel-directed film, which also stars Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt, marking his Kannada debut, and Raveena Tandon.

Announcing its release, Yash tweeted: "The uncertainties of today will only delay our resolve, but the eventuality is as promised.We will be out in theatres on April 14, 2022."

Indo-Asian News Service

