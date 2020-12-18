Thangam focuses on forbidden love

Filmmaker Sudha Kongara says working on a short story for a Tamil anthology series was difficult - because she had to share a deep story with many emotions in just 30 minutes.

Kongara's Thangam traces the story of 27-year-old Sathaar, a transgender who is secretly in love with his childhood best friend Saravanan.

Everyone, including Sathaar's family, consider him an embarrassment - except Saravanan, who has forever been his pillar of support.

Saravanan, however, is in love with Saathar's sister, Sahira. But their love, too, is forbidden.

What follows is an emotional journey that holds up a mirror to the plight of transgenders and their place in society.

The film stars Bhavani Sre, Kalidas Jayaram and Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and is part of the anthology Paava Kadhaigal, which also has stories by Vignesh Shivan, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Vetri Maaran.

It explores how love, pride and honour influence complex relationships and will be released on Netflix on Dec 18.

"The story touched my heart and I wanted to share it with the world. I did a lot of research on the transgender community and met members to understand their emotions, desires and their battles," said Sudha.

"This film was particularly challenging as I had to share a poignant and deep story with all the raw emotions and turmoil in a span of 30 minutes.

"I hope Thangam resonates with the audience as much as it did with me when I first read it."

Sudha, who is focused and passionate about the films she makes, is in the news following the tremendous success of Akashame Nee Haddhu Ra, the Telugu version of the hit Tamil movie Soorarai Pottru.

The film starring actor Suriya has become one of the most-talked about films on a digital platform.

"I love to make movies which are real. I think real stories inspire people and it takes lots and lots of homework to make a movie," Sudha told Telengana Today.

She believes the script is the main hero of a film. "Nobody has rejected my scripts till now," she said. "Nobody on the sets takes me for granted for being a female director."

Sudha prefers writing her own scripts at home. She usually starts to write after midnight and works till 10 in the morning. "I'm more of a family person who loves to spend time with family and some friends," she said. "When I don't have shoots, you will only see me at these places."

Sudha has been in love with romantic stories for a long time. Having worked as an assistant director to the master of romance, Mani Ratnam, for six years, she has imbibed his style of handling romantic scenes.

"I have learnt a lot from Mani Ratnam which made it easier when I turned to directing myself," said Sudha, who is one of the few female directors in Tamil cinema to work with male superstars.

Each of the films in Paava Kadhaigal touches on the intricacies of complex relationships. The gut-wrenching stories revolve around honour, love, sin and pride.

Tamil writer and filmmaker Vetri Maaran has made Oor Iravu (One Night), a hat-tip to the play of the same name by Dravidian leader and Tamil Nadu's first chief minister C.N. Annadurai.

He got to weave a story around a female protagonist. Sai Pallavi plays a newly married pregnant woman who is visited by her estranged father (Prakash Raj).

"When (producer) Ashi Dua told me of the plan to do an anthology, I agreed immediately but I didn't want to make a love story," said Maaran.

"As mainstream filmmakers, all the films we make have a love story and we now want to explore something new.

"We thought we should push ourselves out of the comfort zone and do something that we cannot do in mainstream cinema.

"As part of the discussion, Ashi told us that they were working on a piece in Telugu based on honour killings and pride, and we loved that idea and decided to go ahead with it."

Sudha agreed with Maaran: "Our bread and butter is love stories, so when we were getting into digital platforms at that time - which was two years back - we felt we should do something different that couldn't be out in theatres. I felt brave enough to do what I have done with Thangam."

Indo-Asian News Service

"This film was particularly challenging as I had to share a poignant and deep story with all the raw emotions and turmoil in a span of 30 minutes." - Filmmaker Sudha Kongara