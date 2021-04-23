Theatre and pay-per-view release for Radhe

Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will see a pay-per-view release in the digital space along with its theatrical release on May 13.

The film is scheduled to open across all Indian states where theatres are operational under Covid-19 protocols. But it will be available on the premium pay-per-view platform Zeeplex too.

"It's imperative that we all come together and think of out-of-the-box solutions for cinema as an industry during the current pandemic situation," said a Salman Khan Films spokesperson. "We will support the theatre owners by releasing the film in as many theatres as we can, keeping in line with the rules and protocols laid down by the government.

"But, considering the guidelines and safety measures, we also need to devise ways to ensure that the film reaches all our audience. We don't want to deny the audience the choice of entertainment in the comfort of their homes during these times."

Radhe, directed by Prabhu Deva, co-stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff.

The film is also scheduled to be released in the Middle East, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Europe. It will be the first Bollywood film to release theatrically in the United Kingdom since lockdown last year.

"The ongoing pandemic forced us to innovate and we are proud to be the first to embark upon this new distribution strategy," said Mr Shariq Patel, chief business officer, Zee Studios.

"While we all love to catch the latest movies at the nearest theatres, we realised we'd be doing a disservice to Salman's fans nationwide if we aren't able to release theatrically in all Indian states.

"We sensed the need for a pay-per-view solution along with theatres, which gives the consumers flexibility and convenience of viewing the film. There cannot be a better film than Radhe to offer the audiences who've been waiting for an out and out entertainer for over a year now."

