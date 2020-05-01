Things to do at home

While we are all feeling stuck or bored at home riding out the Covid-19 storm, here is a list of ideas to keep the spirit up and positivity going:

Skincare session

Now is the time to put that clay face mask that has been resting in your cabinet. Or you can whip up a face mask with ease from your kitchen ingredients.

Ask your parents or siblings to join you in a skincare session. This will be a wonderful opportunity to bond with your loved ones.

If you are living alone, indulge. Give yourself a break.

Add art to decor

If you have not put up those fairy lights for a long time, now's the time.

Put up those lights and art pieces and make your room more chic and vibrant.

Talk to your plants

There are a lot of studies that recommend this.

Talking to your plants not only nurtures them but is therapeutic for you as well.

Studies also suggest that plants can respond to music.

Read that book

A lot of us are guilty of buying a book, promising to read it but putting it aside.

Now is the time to blow the dust off those books and escape into a wonderful world without leaving the room.

If reading is not your thing, maybe it's time for you to pick up a skill or two by taking up an online course you were always interested in.

Dress up

Wear that dress you've been meaning to put on for a long time.

Wear nice clothes instead of sitting in your pyjamas and you are bound to cheer up.

Block negativity

Don't watch the news if it gives you anxiety.

Don't think too much about the spread of the coronavirus. Concentrate on something positive.

If you are planning your wedding, this is a good time to do research and incorporate all the fun ideas you didn't have time to think about earlier.

