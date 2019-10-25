Tiger wants to be a complete performer like MJ

Actor Tiger Shroff wouldn't mind picking up the microphone and singing a song as he wants to be a complete performer like Michael Jackson and Bruno Mars.

The 29-year-old is one of Bollywood's most successful action heroes.

Nevertheless, he manages to do a few music videos despite his busy schedule.

"Music videos are a nice breather. They are a little shorter," he told IANS. "Music videos are short films in a way. They have a beginning, middle and an ending, so I enjoy that journey.

"I like how in a short time you get to express your vision.

"I love to dance, so why not?"

Tiger has featured in music videos such as "Zindagi aa raha hoon main", "Chal wahan jaate hain" and "Befikra".

But does he plan to do something in the music space like singing a song?

"Yeah, I wouldn't mind," said Tiger, whose latest film War has minted over Rs300 crore in India.

"I am a huge fan of R & B stars like Michael Jackson and Bruno Mars. I like the fact that they are complete performers. They sing and dance. I'd like to do that as well someday."

On choosing films, he said: "I don't have a particular process. I go with my instinct. I hear the narration. It's the first two minutes that tell me whether I should do the film or not. I take my audience and own strength in mind (while taking up movies)."

Heropanti, Baaghi, A Flying Jatt and War prove that he has a soft corner for action movies.

"I love being stereotyped. I love the fact that people call me an action hero. I think it's an untapped genre," he said.

"Not many people in my (age) bracket explore action genre as much, so I am really lucky to explore this. I like being typecast. It gives me an identity. I am very thankful."

The actor is looking forward to working on more action movies such as Baaghi 3 and Rambo.

In fact, he isn't thinking of trying his hand at any other genre.

"I am happy with my space right now. I feel blessed to be an action hero," said Tiger.

Last Sunday, he and girlfriend Disha Patani set the temperature soaring with their performance at the opening ceremony of football's Indian Super League 2019 in Kochi.

It was in last year's film Baaghi 2 that the pair matched steps on hit number Mumdiyan To Bachke.

The lovebirds recreated the magic and set the stage on fire with their dance moves.

Clad in a shimmery outfit, Disha looked like a million bucks as she matched steps with Tiger, who flaunted his six-pack abs.

Indo-Asian News Service