Timeless Tales in film format

Cast and crew from the film Lighthouse PHOTO: TIMELESS TALES

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

Covid-19 has posed challenges for freelance artistes in Singapore.

To lift their spirit, create new works of art and entertain audiences, producers Anindita Ghosh (ArcLight Productions) and Shalima Motial (Dream Catchers) have collaborated to create a film edition of the Timeless Tales.

The anthology of five films, which premiered at the Carnival Cinemas last September, will be screened again on March 5 at the same venue (https://carnivalcinemas.sg/).

"Our vision is to make Singapore visible as an active hub for creating original and entertaining content for the entire family to watch together," said Shalima.

"In doing so, we are playing a small part in providing a great platform for the rich local talent."

The five films are a showcase of Singapore's multi-ethnic tapestry of talents and a rollercoaster of emotions and entertainment. They feature 35 artistes from 13 nationalities.

Love, Yours Truly (45 minutes) is a love story of three entangled souls depicted through the pages of a notebook.

The Lighthouse (15min) is a paranormal tale based on a haunted lighthouse .

Psycho/Logical (14min), directed by Anindita, is a re-imagination of Alfred Hitchcock's cult classic.

Put A Ring On It (18min) is a musically rich peek into the secrets of a seemingly perfect marriage.

A Beautiful Home (13 mins), which is a contemporary take on the female mythological characters of the Indian epic Mahabharata, is set in a homestay for women in Varanasi.

All the films have won awards at prestigious international film festivals, with Love, Yours Truly clinching nine.

Interestingly, they feature a multitude of female talents in key roles, such as producers, directors, writers and leading actors.

The Timeless Tales Family Theatre Festival had two successful seasons in 2019 and 2020 featuring more than 60 artistes from 16 nationalities, all based in Singapore.

The production usually features plays related to all-time favourite classics which are retold with contemporary twists and include Singapore folklore, films, books and epics.

"Our aim is to promote racial harmony and bring back community events in Singapore in a safe and regulated manner," said Anindita.

"Covid has posed challenges as well as created new opportunities. We were driven to make films instead of our popular plays because of the restrictions, but now our Timeless Tales content has reached audiences all over the globe.

"We have taken local artistes to a world stage."