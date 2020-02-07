Timeless tales with modern twists

Characters in Beauty & The Beast, a musical by British playwright Jeni Ayodele and directed by New Zealander Aaron Mayes; (left) producers Anindita Ghosh and Shalima Motial. PHOTOS: ARCLIGHT

Characters in Beauty & The Beast, a musical by British playwright Jeni Ayodele and directed by New Zealander Aaron Mayes; (left) producers Anindita Ghosh and Shalima Motial. PHOTOS: ARCLIGHT

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

Theatre groups in Singapore usually cater to different ethnic majorities. Plays, for instance, are exclusively meant for either Chinese, Malay, Indian, British or French audiences.

Theatre lovers and entrepreneurs Shalima Motial and Anindita Ghosh have taken a different approach. They created a theatre festival last year that cut across ethnicities.

This year's version of Timeless Tales - Family Theatre Festival, which will be staged at the Goodman Arts Centre from Feb 14 to 16 - will feature seven classics retold in English with contemporary twists. It will be Singapore's biggest multi-ethnic theatre festival as it will have 60 artistes from 16 countries.

"We wanted to create something across ethnicities as Singapore is a cosmopolitan hub and we all live in harmony together," said Anindita, who quit her bank job two years ago to venture into films and theatre. "We chose Timeless Tales because many of our classics are getting forgotten in the world of new-age media and social media. We wanted to bring back our favourite stories. At the same time, we decided to give them a contemporary twist so that youngsters can relate to them."

Shalima, who is an actor and has been organising arts and cultural events in Singapore for the past nine years, said that the pair found a "gap in the market".

"There are plays either for adults or kids," she said.

"So we decided to do family theatre. Our content caters to audiences ranging from three years old to ninety years. There is something for everyone. Families can watch the show together. It is like going to the movies."

The seven plays, ranging in duration from 15 minutes to 20 minutes, include adaptations from the works of Sherlock Holmes, Leo Tolstoy and other famous writers. There are love stories, a courtroom drama mythology, suspense thrillers and even two musicals.

For instance, Lewis Carroll's classic Alice In Wonderland has been recreated as Alice in Webberland with an idea to engage teenagers.

"Instead of a fantasy wonderland, it gets into the world of web," said Anindita.

"Characters Alice meets are from the virtual world - Siri, Google, Alexa, Virtual Assistance and Mr Mouse.

"There is also a social mirror to the play. Cyber bullying is the real thing that teenagers have to face now. The social message is delivered in a comical, entertaining and fun way."

Shalima and Anindita, who are experienced in theatre management, production and marketing, started planning for the new festival early last year.

They began receiving scripts from writers in countries such as India, United Kingdom, Spain, Singapore, Malaysia and New Zealand by June. There were also 100 casting applications which they narrowed down to 70 and then let the seven directors make the final cut to 60.

The cast members are made up of 16 nationalities, including Singaporeans, Indians, New Zealanders, Malaysians and Filipinos, who are based in Singapore.

According to Anindita, a theatre coach commented last year that it is "like the UN of theatre".

"I joined Timeless Tales because of its successful past iteration and because of the prospect of working with directors and actors from a very eclectic cultural and professional background," said Filipino actress Chaya Gonzales.

"I feel very fortunate to be part of this nurturing and guiding community."

For Shalima and Anindita , the biggest challenge has been to get all the artistes, directors, writers and the production crew to work in unison.

The performers include students from arts schools, working professionals, professional actors and retired people.

"Timeless Tales is a platform for performing artistes as well as visual artists," said Shalima.

"Paintings by four artists form backdrops. Audiences can buy the pieces later.

"We have live music and dances. Last year, we had a pianist, flautist, bharatnatyam dancer and martial artistes performing on stage."

Actor and lead production manager Guru Venkatrao said: "Timeless Tales provides an excellent platform for actors to identify and nurture their talent.

"The collegiate and collaborative environment allows for real time feedback and learning - from the extremely talented cast and crew."

It is a lot of work putting together the show. But the satisfaction for Shalima and Anindita is that their effort has been recognised by the National Arts Council which has given the production a grant.

