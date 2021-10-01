Tina understands what clicks now

Keerthy's mom plays cameo in Bhramam

Actress Keerthy Suresh posted a photo on Intagram which shows her mother Menaka Suresh, a former actress, appearing in the teaser of the upcoming Malayalam film Bhramam.

She captioned it: "Maa! how did you end up in the world of Bhramam? @therealprithvi am I seeing this right?"

The film's lead actor Prithviraj Sukumaran immediately responded: "There is more of that prettiness in #Bhramam."

Bhramam, to release on Amazon Prime Video on Oct 7, is the Malayalam remake of the Bollywood blockbuster Andhadhun.

Thalaivi role gives Kangana permanent stretch marks

Kangana Ranaut says making weight adjustments for her film Thalaivii "messed up many things" in her body and left her with "permanent stretch marks".

"Gaining 20kg in 6 months and loosing it all within 6 months that too in my thirties messed up many things in my body," she wrote on Instagram.

"But art comes to life with a price and more often than not price is the artist."

Neha's long-distance marriage works

Television actress Neha Marda's workplace is Mumbai and her husband, businessman Aayushman, lives in Patna, which is 1,750km away. But their marriage of nine years is strong because they meet whenever possible.

"This want of meeting each other and spending time with each other makes our long-distance marriage work smoothly," she said.

"Because of us chasing each other, the freshness is alive."

Pragya's new look in Akhanda

Pragya Jaiswal dons a new look in her upcoming Telugu film Akhanda. She says director Boyapati Srinu meticulously designed it.

"My look in the film is very different," said the actress.

"Boyapati sir went through my look from every single previous film and made sure that I do something unique. That was a huge challenge but he gave freshness to my character."

Priyanka wows fans with Global Citizen look

Priyanka Chopra's look from the Global Citizen Live concert in Paris has gone viral.

The actress, who part hosted the event last Saturday, wore a dress with an earth theme designed by Prabal Gurung, a Nepalese fashion designer based in New York City.

Priyanka shared photos from backstage activities on Instagram and captioned them: "An Evening in Paris."

Sahil wants to grow by leaps and bounds

Actor Sahil Khattar, who will soon be seen in the sports film 83, says a person's success depends on his ambition, dreams and how he steers clear of obstacles.

"Ambition, fame and money are elusive, but it depends on your drive," said Sahil. "If (Bollywood star) Shah Rukh Khan wasn't ambitious, he wouldn't have shot three films in a day, bought a cricket team, added to his wealth and become what he is today.

"Using the drive and hunger that one comes with in the smartest way is what makes a person successful."

Tina understands what clicks now

Tina Desai is now popular for her portrayal of Ananya Ghosh in the web series Mumbai Diaries 26/11.

A far cry from 2011 when she flopped in her debut Hindi film Yeh Faasley.

"I did not have much understanding of judging the right project then," said the model turned actress.

"I now realise that it is not just about a good story but how the film is made and released that are important."