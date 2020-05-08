Tips to disinfect your clothes

Covid-19 appears to be everywhere - on surfaces, in the air and around us. Every time people cough, sneeze, shake hands, touch or spit, the likelihood of the virus spreading is high.

Clothes can be one of the biggest carriers of Covid-19. Therefore, everyone should take precautions.

One should disinfect clothes.

Here are a few simple tips to keep your clothes free of germs and allergens:

Wash with hot water Hot water helps remove germs from clothes. It not only cleans clothes better but also helps get rid of bacteria.

Washing machines with in-built heaters are beneficial. These have multiple hot water modes such as warm, hot and allergen-free.

Use chemical disinfectants If the material is not resistant to high temperatures, chemical disinfectants can be applied.

Soak and disinfect clothes with chlorine containing bleach.

Turn the clothes inside out to reduce the chances of abrasion.

Use laundry detergent and bleach with the help of a dispenser.

Chlorine bleach should never be poured directly onto clothes in a sink or a washer because it can remove colour completely and dissolve the fibres.

Add the bleach to an automatic dispenser or into the washer water before adding the load of laundry.

Always clean the washers It is important to clean the washers occasionally as germs, bacteria and dirt get accumulated at the bottom of the machine, leading to foul odour.

The latest washing machines are programmed to automatically clean all the impurities left on the inner walls of the tub at the time of spin during every wash cycle.

If not, run your washing machine with a cleaner to remove contaminants after every few washes.

Dry clothes in the washing machine dryer Washer dryers are designed to remove moisture from wet clothes as damp clothes can become a breeding ground for germs.

The latest washing machines have multiple levels of drying options to take care of different fabrics.

Steam-clean Steam-cleaning can also help remove germs and bacteria from your clothes. It provides a gentle finish to the clothes and acts as a trusted sanitiser.

SteamCare technology in the latest washing machines helps remove up to 99 per cent of germs, bacteria and allergens.

It also ensures clean and fresh clothes for you to wear.

Indo-Asian News Service