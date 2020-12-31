Tips to eat healthy in new year

Every new year many people make resolutions to lead a healthier life by eating nutrient-rich food that contains fresh produce.

Celebrity Indian chef Kunal Kapoor suggests a few ways to achieve that goal:

Focus on fitness

Don't concentrate on losing weight, as weight gain or loss can be caused by different factors. Try to remain fit. This will ensure the consumption of a nutritious, balanced diet.

Maintain a morning ritual

On waking up in the morning, don't grab a cup of coffee or tea. Instead, drink a glass of warm water, which will flush out the toxins and aid digestion. Drink water throughout the day. Dehydration can cause fatigue.

Make a meal plan

Make a weekly meal plan and write down the ingredients required. Ensure the grocery shopping is done over the weekend and keep the fridge well stocked.

Snack every day

Don't grab the closest snack - potato chips or ice-cream. Instead, plan a snack for the day - such as a sandwich with tomatoes and onions or a salad. This way a conscious choice is made to eat something healthy.

Concentrate on eating

Keep your phone on silent mode and don't look at any screen while you are eating. Concentrate on the food and savour the taste of each morsel. Mindful eating provides a better understanding of the appetite.

Moderation is key

If you force yourself off fried food and sweets, it may not necessarily help you. Because, if you come across these suddenly, you might just end up eating a lot more. It's okay to indulge in your favourite dishes, just remember to do so in moderation.

Don't skip meals

Each body type is different and fasting may not suit your metabolism. Fasting can cause irritability and mood swings and drains the body of nutrients.

Go for early dinner

Have your dinner early. Ensure you have a minimum of two hours before you hit the bed. Wash veggies and fruits Fruits and vegetables may often contain pesticides and germs. Make it a routine to wash them thoroughly with a natural-action cleaner.

Indo-Asian News Service