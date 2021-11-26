Tips to reduce eye strain

The average time people spend in front of screens has increased by 25 per cent since Covid-19 hit the world early last year.

This has led to many complaining about weaker eyesight due to extended working hours from home.

Ms Ritika Krit, founder of Indian company Kamree, says Ayurveda has solutions to reduce eye strain caused by electronics. She suggests a few remedies: Icing or Sheeta Satmya: Soak cotton balls in cool milk or rose water and place them on your eyes for a few minutes. Palm exercise: Rub your palms together for 10 seconds and place them on your eyes, which are closed, in a cupping manner. Do this three times as you inhale and exhale slowly. This will also help you sleep well. Mudras: Mudras are hand gestures that have a healing modality. These can improve eye vision. Practise Prana Mudra. Keep your spine erect and body relaxed and place your open palms on your lap. Join the tip of your pinky finger to the tip of your thumb and breathe normally for 15 minutes. This will promote healthy vision and heal irritable eyes. Healing herbs: Fennel is rich in vitamin A and C and good for improving your vision. Either consume it in the form of tea or wash your eyes with fennel water as it has a cooling effect. Triphala: Three fruits - Haritaki (chebulic myrobalan), Amla (Indian gooseberry) and Bibhitaki (beleric myrobalan) combined together balance the energies in the body and is a good source of antioxidants and vitamin C. These reverse inflammation and oxidative stress. Ginkgo biloba: Extracts from this tree, which is native to China, is effective in treating degenerating vision. Calendula (pot marigold): This anti-inflammatory, anti-viral and antibacterial herb helps in treating eye conditions such as redness and swelling. Almonds: These are a good source of vitamin E, which promotes the growth of healthy tissues and improves vision. Lifestyle changes: a) Splash water on your face five times a day to activate nerves and arteries. b) Take a break from electronic gadgets during meals. c) Be calm as anger and frustration can increase the flow of blood, which dilates pupils and causes eye strain. d) Avoid hot water during showers as it can cause an imbalance of fire elements in the body. Use lukewarm water instead. e) Wear glasses to avoid direct contact with blue light. f) Do not work on a computer in a dark room. g) Avoid rubbing your eyes.

Indo-Asian News Service