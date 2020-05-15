Tips to stay safe and sane

The stay-home period, as we endure the coronavirus pandemic, is affecting the mental health of many.

Typically, people experience stress, anxiety, uncertainty, fear, confusion, irritability, tiredness, anger, loss and grief.

"The longer the quarantine, the worse will be the impact on psychological well-being," said Ms Vini Mittal, a clinical member and a registered counsellor at the Singapore Association of Counselling.

"Psychological distress comes from boredom, frustration, inadequate supplies, limited information and financial loss."

According to her, as the pandemic grows, a parallel outbreak of fear and worry starts to spread.

"A human's social instinct is to seek comfort in others during a pandemic. Social isolation takes that away," said Ms Mittal.

"Isolation is so devastating because we're left stuck with our own thoughts and fears."

She pointed out that people were doing much better in the first part of the pandemic as they were conserving their emotional reserves and engaging actively.

"In the second half, there is a fear of depletion of the emotional reserve, hence they feel let down," she said.

"Lastly, there is stress, as we all are feeling a 'loss of control' over our lives.

"This loss of control leads to uncertainty - about our future, life, well-being, finances, jobs, etc. Our existence is being questioned."

Ms Mittal suggests three solutions to deal with this situation:

Choice

Make the right choices.

Focus on a growth mindset - try to see things in a positive light.

Think of what we can still do in Singapore.

Also be mindful that we are doing this as a collective effort to keep everyone safe.

This is a time to be socially responsible for the betterment of our society.

Control

Control what we can still control.

Decide how you can best utilise this period of regular inactivity.

Learn new skills, connect with children, read a book, rekindle a few old relationships.

Certainty

Often a structure makes us feel safe.

Create a well-balanced structure that consists of adequate time for work, pleasure, connection with others, self-care and spirituality.

Ms Mittal also advocates mental exercises:

Practise mindfulness, meditation, deep breathing

These help increase our ability to regulate emotions, resulting in reduced stress, anxiety and depression.

They can also help us focus and be mindful of our thoughts and feelings without being judgmental.

Yoga/stretching

Working out releases pent-up energy.

It has a calming effect.

Monotasking

Focus on a single task which is done very slowly. This enables our mind to rest.

Examples: Patting a dog, watching the moon, slow walking.

Cultivating gratitude Practise gratitude for what we have.

This helps build resilience.