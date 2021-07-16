Tirunelveli idli milagai podi

JEYASHRI SURESH

Idli podi or milagai podi (in Tamil) is a coarse spice powder originating in South India.

It is a mixture of ground, dry spices that typically contains dried chillis, black gram, chickpeas, salt and sesame seeds. The Tirunelveli idli podi is a unique preparation bursting with flavours and loaded with nutrients. It is generally mixed with gingelly (sesame) oil or melted ghee and served along with idli or thosai. Preparation time: 10 minutes Cooking time: 25 minutes Makes: 1 cup Ingredients: Coconut oil: 3 tbsp Kashmiri red chillis: 10 Red chillis: 15 Mustard seeds: 1 tbsp Whole white urad dal: ½ cup Chana dal: ¼ cup Sesame seeds: 2 tbsp Salt: As needed Asafoetida: 2 pinches Method: 1) Pour 1 tbsp coconut oil into a pan and fry the red chillis till they puff up. 2) Take them out and keep them in a plate. 3) In the same pan, take 1 tbsp coconut oil and add 1 tbsp mustard seeds. 4) Saute for a minute and add ½ cup urad dal. 5) Saute the urad dal till it becomes golden brown. Once done, take it out. 6) Add chana dal to the pan and roast it till it turns golden brown. 7) Take it out and keep it aside. 8) Add the sesame seeds. Roast them over a medium flame for 1-2 minutes. 9) Switch off the flame and add salt and asafoetida. 10) Take the mix out and cool it. 11) Pulse the chillis in a mixie jar. Add the rest of the roasted ingredients and blend into a coarse powder. 12) Spread this on a plate for five minutes. Then transfer it to an airtight container. Idli podi is ready. Notes: a) You can mix the podi with curd and smear it on the thosai. This way the thosai stays soft for a longer time. b) Idli podi stays in a dry, airtight container for up to four months.

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com