JEYASHRI SURESH

This is a simple South Indian chutney made with tomato and coriander leaves. Pairs well with idli and dosa

. Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients: Small onion: 10 Garlic: 4-5 cloves Tomato: 1 Coriander leaves: 1 small bunch Coconut: 1 tsp (optional) Green chilli: 1 Red chilli: 3-4 Ginger: Small piece Chutney dal (pottukadalai): 1 tblsp Oil: 3 tsp Mustard seeds: 1/4 tsp Urad dal: 1 tsp Curry leaves: Few Salt: As needed

Method: 1) Peel the skin of small onions and garlic. Chop the tomato roughly. 2) Take 2 tsp oil in a pan and add the peeled shallots, garlic, ginger, green chilli and red chilli. Saute till the onions become slightly golden brown. 3) Simmer the flame and add the chopped tomatoes. Cook for a minute and add the coriander leaves. Cook for a minute and switch off the flame. Let this mixture sit in the hot pan for some time. 4) Add coconut, chutney dal and salt. Allow this to cool completely. 5) Grind this into a fine paste. Add water while grinding. Transfer it to a serving bowl. 6) Take 1 tsp of oil in a small pan and add the mustard seeds, urad dal and curry leaves. 7) Once the dal turns golden brown, add this to the chutney. Mix well. 8) Tomato coriander chutney is ready. Serve with idli and dosa.

NOTES a) Add chilli according to your taste. b) You can use mint leaves instead of coriander leaves. Add a few mint leaves, otherwise it will be very strong. c) Tomato coriander chutney goes well with uttapam and kuzhi paniyaram also.

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com