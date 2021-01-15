Tomato green chilli chutney

JEYASHRI SURESH

This delicious chutney, made without coconut, is a great appetiser. The green chillies give it an extra punch of heat. It pairs well with idli and dosa.

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Serves: 3

Ingredients: Cooking oil: 2 tsp Urad dal: 1 tbsp Green chilli: 2-3 Garlic (optional): 3 cloves Ripe tomatoes: 2 Coriander leaves: 1 handful Salt: As needed Mustard seeds: 1/2 tsp Curry leaves: A few Sesame oil: 2 tsp

Method: 1) Put 2 tsp cooking oil in a pan. Add 1 tbsp urad dal, chopped green chillies and garlic cloves. Saute till the dal and garlic become golden brown. 2) Add chopped tomatoes. Cook till they become soft. 3) Add coriander leaves and saute for a minute. Turn off the flame. 4) Add salt and mix well. Let this cool completely. 5) Grind into a fine paste. Add water to adjust the consistency. 6) Temper mustard seeds and curry leaves in sesame oil. 7) Serve with idli/dosa. Goes well with chapati too.

Notes: a) You can use mint leaves or curry leaves instead of coriander leaves. b) I added 2 chillies. It was less spicy. c) You can add some coconut while grinding.

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com