JEYASHRI SURESH

A chutney is typically made with vegetables or fruits and is loaded with spices.

In this chutney recipe, tomatoes and peppers are used.

They are absolutely irresistible when combined both in terms of looks and flavour.

Tomato pepper chutney can be used as a dip or spread.

Preparation time: 10 minutes Cooking time: 20 minutes Serves: 3 Ingredients: Tomato: 2 Red chilli: 3 Garlic cloves: 4 Urad dal: 1 tbsp Black pepper: 2 tsp Oil: 3 tsp Tamarind: Small piece Coconut: 2 tbsp Sesame oil: 3 tsp Mustard seeds: ½ tsp Curry leaves: Few Small onions (optional): 2

Method: 1) Take 3 tsp oil in a pan and add the urad dal, red chilli, black pepper, garlic cloves and tamarind. 2) Saute till the dal turns golden brown. 3) Take it out and keep it aside. 4) In the same pan, place the roughly chopped tomato. 5) Saute till it becomes soft. Add salt and mix well. 6) Take it out and allow it to cool. Transfer it to a mixie jar and add 2 tbsp of coconut. 7) Grind it into a smooth paste. 8) Transfer it to a bowl. 9) Temper mustard seeds and curry leaves in 2 tsp sesame oil. 10) Add this to the chutney. 11) You can finely chop two small onions and temper them in 1 tsp oil till they turn golden brown. Add this to the chutney. 12) This step is optional, but it gives a nice texture and crunchiness to the chutney. 13) Alternatively you can temper with thalippu vadagam (sun-dried condiment made with small onions and other spices). 14) Mix well. 15) Add water to adjust the consistency of the chutney. 16) Mix well and serve with idli, thosai, kuzhi paniyaram (ball shaped dumplings made with fermented urad dal and rice batter) or chapati.

Notes: 1. You can replace urad dal with chana dal. 2. Tomato pepper chutney tastes good with ven pongal (a savoury dish made with rice and dal, mixed with spices and topped with cashew nuts) too.. tabla@sph.com.sg

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com