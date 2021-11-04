Tomato poori

JEYASHRI SURESH

This is an easy-to-make snack that is loved by all age groups. It is often prepared during special occasions and festivals.

It can be served for lunch or dinner and goes well with spicy vegetables or curry. Preparation time: 20 minutes Cooking time: 20 minutes Makes: 9 pooris Ingredients: Wheat flour (atta): 1 cup Sooji (rava): 2 tbsp Tomato puree (from 2 small tomatoes): ½ cup Ajwain (omam): 1 tsp Salt: As needed Red chilli powder: 1 tsp Turmeric powder: ½ tsp Chopped coriander leaves: 2 tbsp Oil: For deep-frying Method: 1) Make puree using two small ripe tomatoes. 2) Put the wheat flour, sooji, tomato puree, ajwain, salt, red chilli powder, turmeric powder and coriander leaves in a wide bowl. 3) Mix well and make a tight dough. If needed, add a little water to knead the dough. If the dough is very loose, add some wheat flour and knead well. 4) Break the dough into lemon-sized balls and keep them covered. 5) Take one ball and dust it with dry flour. Roll it into a small disc - it should not be very thick or too thin. 6) Heat the oil. Once it is very hot, deep-fry the poori. 7) Take it out and drain it in a kitchen towel. Repeat this process for the rest of the balls of dough. Notes: a) Adding sooji helps retain the puffiness of the poori. b) Use ripe tomatoes as these will give a nice red colour to the pooris. c) Fry the pooris only when the oil is very hot. Otherwise, they won't puff up. d) Knead the dough just before making the pooris. Otherwise, they will absorb a lot of oil.

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com