JEYASHRI SURESH

Tomato rice is a simple, spicy, flavourful and delicious one-pot dish made with rice, tomatoes, spices and herbs. It is best enjoyed with yogurt and pickle.

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Serves: 2

Ingredients Tomato: 2 Onion: 1 Green chilli: 2 Oil: 1 tbsp Ghee: 1 tsp Red chilli powder: 1 tsp Salt: As needed Cooked rice: 11/2 cups Turmeric powder: ½ tsp Garam masala: 1 tsp Mustard seeds: ½ tsp Green chilli: 2 Curry leaves: Few

Method: 1) Take a pan and pour 1 tbsp oil into it. Once it becomes hot, add ½ tsp mustard seeds, curry leaves and two slit green chillies. 2) Green chilli gives a nice taste, so do not omit it. 3) Once the mustard splutters, add one thinly sliced onion and saute till it becomes translucent. 4) Add two chopped tomatoes. There should be more tomatoes than onions. 5) Mix well and add the red chilli powder, salt, turmeric powder and garam masala. 6) I wanted to make it a bit spicy. So I added 1 tsp red chilli powder. 7) Mix well. 8) Let this cook till the tomatoes are mushy. Do not add water. The water oozing out from the tomato is enough to get it cooked. Cook in a medium flame. 9) Once this comes to a thokku (pounded) consistency, add the cooked rice. 10) Mix well and evenly. 11) Drizzle 1 tsp of ghee. This step is optional but highly recommended. Mix evenly. 12) Tomato rice is ready. You can garnish with coriander leaves.

Notes: a) Always ensure that the rice is cooked separately. Do not overcook. b) You can use basmati rice or ponni parboiled rice, too. c) You can add cooked chickpeas to the rice to make it more healthy. d) Ginger garlic paste can be added along with onion to enhance the flavour of the tomato rice.

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com